Seven SADC countries, including SA, abstain in UN vote against Russia annexing parts of Ukraine

Nineteen African countries abstained from a UN vote on the Russia-Ukraine war.

SA called for an outcome which was conducive to the "creation of sustainable peace in Ukraine".

The US launched the National Security Strategy to compete with China and Russia for international dominance.

South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Tanzania are the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries which chose to abstain from a United Nations (UN) vote in condemning Russia annexing parts of Ukraine.

This comes at a time when African countries attempt a somewhat non-aligned stance in a divided world scenario, which could escalate to a world at war.

In total, 35 countries abstained from the vote, of which 19 were African.

The other African countries were Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Algeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Congo, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, Togo and Burundi.

The move by the southern African countries is not surprising because they maintained an earlier stance as part of 35 countries that, in March, abstained from the UN General Assembly vote, which demanded that Russia stop its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria (ISS), the war in Ukraine has made Africa a key area of competition among global powers.

SA's international relations and cooperation ministry defended its position, saying: "We believe the objective of this Assembly, in keeping with its mandate, must always be to contribute to a constructive outcome conducive for the creation of sustainable peace in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, some elements of the resolution do not address this. In the context of heightened tensions in recent days, all efforts should be geared towards a ceasefire and a political solution."

It shied away from condemning Russia.

South Africa is America's strategic partner in Africa, but has openly declared to the US that it won't pick sides.

One show by South Africa is its condemnation of the US's proposed Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, which seeks to punish African countries that trade with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Zimbabwe's Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, was blunt in showing support for Russia.

"Zimbabwe was and will remain on Russia's side, even after the referendums in Ukraine.

"Zimbabwe and Russia are both victims of sanctions and that makes us comrades in the sanctions battle. To the extent that we are victims of sanctions, we share with Russia the same consequences of sanctions," he said.



In 2008, Russia and China vetoed a UN security council resolution to seek sanctions against Zimbabwe.



Zimbabwe, already under US and EU sanctions, would have been added to UN sanctions, which meant no one would sell arms to Zimbabwe.

For their part, Russia and China's arms trade with Zimbabwe would have been affected.

The US, a chief guide and major funder of the UN, is more concerned than ever about the reality of changing times and the global shift of power.

President Joe Biden's National Security Strategy, released this week, says: "We will effectively compete with the People's Republic of China, which is the only competitor with both the intent and, increasingly, the capability to reshape the international order, while constraining a dangerous Russia."

With that in mind, Africa is viewed as a possible major partner in "building the strongest and broadest coalition of nations to enhance our collective capacity to solve these challenges and deliver for the American people and those around the world".