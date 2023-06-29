1h ago

Sierra Leone president wins disputed poll amid calls for vote recount

Lenin Ndebele
  • Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio got a narrow majority of 56.12% to retain the presidency.
  • The US has led calls by the UK, Germany, and France that the vote tabulation lacked transparency.
  • The opposition leader, Samura Kamara, rejected his loss, calling it a sad day for the country.

The international community has raised concerns about voting and counting in the Sierra Leone general elections that saw incumbent Julius Maada Bio narrowly secure a second and last term.

Bio of the Sierra Leone People's Party got 56.17% of the vote, with his closest rival, Samura Kamara, of the All People's Congress receiving 41.16% in Saturday's election.

To be declared a winner and avoiding an election run-off, a candidate is required to get more than 55% of the electoral votes.

In a joint statement, the US, UK, Germany, and France said they noted "significant logistical problems [that] hampered voting on election day in certain areas".

They added they had also observed a "lack of transparency in the tabulation process".

In a statement, the Carter Center, an American nongovernmental entity founded by former US president Jimmy Carter, called on the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) to publish election results by polling station.


This was so that "parties and observers can cross-verify data, in accordance with international best practice", it said.

The National Election Watch (NEW), a coalition of civil society groups that monitor domestic elections, added its tally was different from that announced by ECSL.

The European Union observer mission also added its voice, saying it noted "statistical inconsistencies" in the presidential results.

One of the main contentions was in some ruling party strongholds, the ECSL said there was a 95% voter turnout while NEW added the turnout was below 77% in those areas.

Numerous observer missions have called for the release of all polling station results for a possible recount. 

After his disputed victory, Bio said in a statement on Twitter he "commends every candidate who participated in the election and humbly extend my hand of fellowship to the leadership of all political parties and their members to join us in our national development efforts",

But his main rival, Kamara, tweeted the results presented a "sad day for our beloved country".
The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation

