South African arrested at Namibian airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine from Brazil

Michael Mpangala, 44, stands accused of hiding drugs in his baggage.
Michael Mpangala, 44, stands accused of hiding drugs in his baggage.
Supplied
  • Michael Mpangela, 44, was arrested at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday by customs officials.
  • The police said he came from Brazil to deliver drugs in Namibia.
  • Officials found cocaine with an estimated street value of over R5 million in his luggage.

A 44-year-old South African stands accused of smuggling cocaine into Namibia from Brazil.

Michael Mpangala appeared in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Namibian police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, told News24 that Mpangala was arrested on Sunday afternoon at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Shikwamba said customs officials scanned Mpangala's luggage and found 10kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over R5 million.

"The suspect was allegedly coming from Brazil to deliver drugs to allegedly an unknown person in Namibia," said Shikwamba.

He said Mpangala was also found with 224 224 Brazilian reais (about R700 000) in cash.

Mpangala was expected to appear in court for a bail application on 16 January.

According to a report presented by Namibia at the 64th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotics and Drugs in 2021, the country has seen an increase in the usage of illicit drugs in recent years, with cannabis being the most commonly used, while incidents of cocaine and synthetic stimulants were also reported. 

This has resulted in Namibia becoming a haven for drug smugglers and trafficking, slowly turning it into a transit and consumer country.

Last year in August, Walvis Bay residents Grant Noble and Dinath Azhar were charged for the 2018 smuggling of 412kg of cocaine in a container at the Walvis Bay harbour - the largest single consignment of cocaine to have been confiscated in Namibia.

The container had been imported by a private company, Zeeki Trading CC, owned by Noble.

It was transported from Brazil, via Cape Town, to Walvis Bay. The pair were found guilty and sentenced to seven years each.

The maximum penalty under the country's Drugs Act is 15 years in jail.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


