29m ago

add bookmark

Southern African countries to lose billions as UK plans to ban importation of hunting trophies

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The UK seeks to ban animal trophies to protect animals from extinction.
  • Zimbabwe says southern Africa could lose revenue from "emotional" decisions which are not science-based.
  • More than 126 000 trophies are exported out of Africa annually.

Southern African countries stand to lose billions of US dollars in wildlife and tourism revenue if the United Kingdom passes into law a bill that seeks to ban the importation of hunting trophies.

The UK says thousands of endangered and threatened species, including lions, rhinos, elephants, zebras and buffaloes, used to market safaris in Africa, need to be preserved as they face extinction.

"In the last 50 years, there has been a 60% decline in wildlife globally. This ban will be among the toughest in the world and will protect a range of species, including nearly 6 000 animals that are currently threatened by international trade," read a notice by the UK government.

The idea of such a law was first mooted in 2015 after American hunter Walter J. Palmer killed a collared lion called Cecil in Zimbabwe, sparking an international outcry. The zebra and African buffalo have also been singled out in promoting the UK government's commitment to prohibit the importation of hunting trophies from endangered species.

ALSO READ | Experts worried about dwindling lion numbers in SA due to poaching, change of habitat

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said they were "appalled at the thought" of hunters bringing back trophies and placing more pressure on some of the most iconic and endangered animals.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the move by the UK was not science-based, and there was no consultation with affected communities in Africa.

"They didn't consider that revenue from hunting is used for looking after animals and their habitats. This is through funding anti-poaching initiatives [and] law enforcement. Hunting creates employment for locals, and some of the money realised from trophy sales is used in road construction, building schools and clinics in areas where there are wildlife resources.

"In Zimbabwe and Botswana, there is an overpopulation of elephants, and one way of bringing down the numbers to a manageable size is through the hunts. Overpopulation of animals results in them destroying their habitats, as such, our hunting seasons and quotas are science-driven," he said.

ALSO READ | Court postpones case of two men who allegedly tried to sell lion's head for R350K

According to Humane Society International, a wildlife conservancy organisation, African elephant hunts can cost between US$11 000 and $70 000 (R176 000 to R1 120 000). African elephant trophies are imported primarily from Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia and Zambia.

The United States is the biggest trophy market, while an estimated 126 000 trophies leave Africa annually, according to the organisation.

Compared to the UK, wildlife organisation Born Free estimates that in the past 10 years at least 2 000 trophies were imported.

Research published in 2018 in a paper titled "The economic impact of trophy hunting in the South African wildlife industry" found that trophy hunters spent US$250 million (R4 billion) per annum in South Africa alone.

Southern African countries are in a dilemma because of their stockpile of ivory. At the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), SADC member states have been calling for the lifting of a ban on trade in ivory, but East African countries say there should be a total ban on the trade.

Trophy hunts remain the only official channel for selling trophies from Africa.

Dr Alistair Pole, a researcher at the African Wildlife Foundation, told journalists last month that for Africa to benefit from its trophies, there was a need for a united stance at CITES.

"The conservation agenda of Africa is still being dominated by Europe and other outsiders. Until we mobilise the people of Africa to take charge of conservation, until Africa mobilises itself and tells the world what it wants, nothing is going to change," he said.

The International ivory trade was banned in 1989 because of a 10-year period in which African elephant numbers declined by more than 50%, from 1.3 million to 600 000. However, in 1999 and 2008 CITES allowed once-off trade.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwetrophy huntingwildlifeconservation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1342 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3572 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.06
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,785.47
+0.5%
Silver
22.16
+0.3%
Palladium
1,656.76
+3.6%
Platinum
928.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

5h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo