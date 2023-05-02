46m ago

Share

Sudan conflict: Health sector on its knees as 70% of hospitals shut down

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A picture taken on May 1, 2023 shows an abandoned hospital in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, as deadly fighting continues in Sudan between rival generals' forces.
A picture taken on May 1, 2023 shows an abandoned hospital in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, as deadly fighting continues in Sudan between rival generals' forces.
AFP
  • Sudanese hospitals recorded 411 civilian deaths and 2 023 injuries.
  • About 70% of hospitals in war-torn areas were shut down due to incapacitation.
  • About 12 000 renal patients' lives are in danger because dialysis has stopped.

The Sudan Doctors Trade Union (SDTU) has written to international aid partners, appealing for immediate assistance as the country's health sector becomes incapacitated due to ongoing clashes.

There has been a three-day mini-ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to allow civilians to flee.

However, there are isolated reports of shelling in the capital, Khartoum.

Exiled Sudanese activist Amir Suliman, of the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies, said the country's health sector was on its knees.

Suliman was speaking to News24 from Banjul, Gambia, at the NGO's forum ahead of the African Union's African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

"The biggest losers in all this are civilians. Where will they go for basic healthcare? Going forward, people will die from illnesses that should not have killed them in the first place.

He said: 

The warring factions don't seem to care about people; they have nothing to do with the fighting.

In their appeal letter, SDTU said that, by the end of last week, it had recorded more than 400 civilian deaths in hospitals around Khartoum.

"As of 29 April, the total number of hospital deaths was 411, and the total injuries among civilians were 2023," the union said.

They are yet to get the final tally of deaths in El Geneina in Western Darfur, but the figure was above 89. There is no functional hospital in the area.

READ | More than 100 000 refugees flee Sudan amid intense fighting

In all parts of the country where there's gunfire, about 70% of the hospitals have been shut down.

The bombardment of Al Bahara Hospital in Khartoum Bahri on 29 April further aggravated the situation.

Hospital situation

The doctors said four children had died at Al Saudi Hospital because of a shortage of oxygen.

There were fears the deaths could increase because there were "no blood bags in blood banks".

The hospitals had also run out of heparin injections, which is used in the treatment of heart ailments, as a blood thinner.

The doctors said about 12 000 patients had been compromised by a shortage of supplies used in renal dialysis - and they could die of kidney failure.

Before the armed clashes, SDTU said renal centres in Khartoum conducted 140 000 sessions per month.

Public and environmental health

There has also been a sharp increase in waterborne diseases, such as diarrhoea and febrile illness, which is due to a lack of treated and suitable water.

There have been reports of dead bodies left by the roadside, and the decomposition is a health bomb, which is worsened by the fact that there's no garbage collection happening.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sudan doctors trade unionsudanconflicthealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 510 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
9% - 66 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
8% - 62 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 24 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
11% - 78 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.46
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.26
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,045.76
-0.3%
Palladium
1,439.68
-1.3%
Gold
2,004.63
+1.1%
Silver
25.11
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,798
-1.1%
All Share
77,441
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,053
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,042
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,522
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo