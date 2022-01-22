3h ago

Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemeti", Sudan's deputy head of the Transitional Military Council.
Alex McBride / AFP
  • Sudan's deputy leader heads to Ethiopia on Saturday for a two-day visit during a time of border tensions.
  • Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, will meet with several Ethiopian leaders.
  • Daglo is the head of a much feared and powerful paramilitary unit that is accused of atrocities in the western region of Darfur.

Sudan's second most powerful leader was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a rare visit by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media said.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemeti, who is number two in Sudan's ruling council, will be in Ethiopia on a two-day official visit to meet "several Ethiopian officials", the SUNA news agency reported.

Daglo is head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a much feared and powerful paramilitary unit that is accused of atrocities in the western region of Darfur.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa deteriorated due to a territorial conflict over the disputed Al-Fashaqa border region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

There have been sporadic deadly clashes between the two sides in recent years.

Al-Fashaqa also borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, and tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan fleeing fighting.

In November, Sudan's armed forces said six soldiers were killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military, a report denied by Addis Ababa, who blamed rebels from Tigray.

Sudan, along with Egypt, is also locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia's mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

The two downstream countries, dependent on the river for most of their water, see Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam as an existential threat.

Both Khartoum and Addis Ababa are mired in crises.

Sudan has been rocked by weeks of mass demonstrations since an October 25 military takeover that derailed the country's fragile transition to civilian rule, with at least 73 anti-coup protesters killed in a bloody crackdown.

Ethiopia still seeks to end a conflict that broke out in November 2020 following months of mounting rancour between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the former ruling party of the northernmost Tigray region, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The fighting has displaced millions, and, according to UN estimates, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

mohamed hamdan daglosudanethiopiaeast africawest africa
