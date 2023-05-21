55m ago

Share

Sudan's army and paramilitary RSF sign seven-day ceasefire - sources

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Sudan's warring parties have signed a seven-day truce.
  • The agreement comes into force 48 hours after signing.
  • Air strikes were reported by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri.

Sudan's warring factions signed an agreement late on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire, sources from the two sides said, as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.

The fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to a collapse in law. 

Stocks of food, cash and essentials are rapidly dwindling, and mass looting has hit banks, embassies, factories and aid warehouses.

The new agreement calls for a seven-day ceasefire to begin 48 hours after signing. 

Numerous previous ceasefire agreements were violated.

Saudi- and US-sponsored talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah had until Saturday only resulted in a declaration of principles on 12 May, but no change on the ground.

Aid groups have said they are unable to provide sufficient assistance in Khartoum, the capital, in the absence of safe passage and security guarantees for staff.

READ | More than 100 000 refugees flee Sudan amid intense fighting

Earlier on Saturday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about the Jeddah talks.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement:

In this step-by-step process, the Secretary urged flexibility and leadership.

Air strikes were reported on Saturday by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, the two cities that lie across the Nile from Khartoum, forming Sudan's "triple capital". 

Some of the strikes took place near the state broadcaster in Omdurman, the eyewitnesses said.

"We faced heavy artillery fire early this morning, the whole house was shaking," Sanaa Hassan, a 33-year-old living in the al-Salha neighbourhood of Omdurman, told Reuters by phone.

"It was terrifying, everyone was lying under their beds. What's happening is a nightmare," she said.

The RSF is embedded in residential districts, drawing almost continual air strikes by the regular armed forces.

Eyewitnesses in Khartoum said that the situation was relatively calm, although sporadic gunshots could be heard.

The conflict, which began on 15 April, has displaced almost 1.1 million people internally and into neighbouring countries. Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5 287 injured, according to the World Health Organisation.

In recent days ground fighting has flared once again in the Darfur region, in the cities of Nyala and Zalenjei.

Both sides blamed each other in statements late on Friday for sparking the fighting in Nyala, one of the country's largest cities, which had for weeks been relatively calm due to a locally brokered truce.

A local activist told Reuters there were sporadic gun clashes near the city's main market close to army headquarters on Saturday morning. Almost 30 people have died in the two previous days of fighting, according to activists.

The war broke out in Khartoum after disputes over plans for the RSF to be integrated into the army and over the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal to shift Sudan toward democracy following decades of conflict-ridden autocracy.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (C), flanked by representatives of the Sudanese army and the rival Paramilitary Rapid Support forces, speaking to the media after the two men signed a ceasefire agreement in Jeddah.
Sudanese drivers resting next to buses
Sudanese drivers rest by their buses after transporting evacuees from Sudan into Egypt, in Wadi Karkar village near Aswan.

On Friday, army leader Burhan removed RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as his deputy on the ruling council they led. He replaced him with former rebel leader Malik Agar.

In a statement on Saturday, Agar said he had accepted the position to help secure peace and support for the upcoming agricultural season, whose failure would spell widespread hunger.

He said his message to the army was: 

There is no alternative to peace but peace, and no way to peace other than dialogue.

"My message to the RSF is that there is no way for stability except with one united army," he added.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced late on Friday more than $100 million in aid to Sudan and countries receiving fleeing Sudanese, including much-needed food and medical assistance.

"It's hard to convey the extent of the suffering occurring right now in Sudan," said agency head Samantha Power.

Evacuees board a plane to Abu Dhabi at Port Sudan
Evacuees board an Abu Dhabi-bound Emirati plane at Port Sudan as violence between two rival Sudanese generals continues.
Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capi
Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. Persistent fighting between Sudan's rival generals undermined efforts to firm up a truce, as a senior UN official arrived for talks on providing relief to millions of trapped civilians.

Among the many looted buildings in the capital are several churches, including the Virgin Mary church in downtown Khartoum, according to a church official. Armed men gave the bishop a week to vacate the church after which they looted it and set it up as their base, he said.

Church leaders have said they are not sure if attacks are targeted or part of the overall chaos gripping Khartoum.

In a statement, Qatar said that its embassy was the latest in a string of looted embassies.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sudaneast africasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2131 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,062.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,513.00
0.0%
Gold
1,977.90
0.0%
Silver
23.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,985
+0.7%
All Share
78,176
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,370
+1.2%
Industrial 25
108,475
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,866
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo