1h ago

add bookmark

Jihadist leader responsible for Mozambique attacks has been killed, police say

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Rwandan soldier walks in front of a burned truck near Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. Thousands of Rwandan soldiers are assisting Mozambique amid insurgency.
A Rwandan soldier walks in front of a burned truck near Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. Thousands of Rwandan soldiers are assisting Mozambique amid insurgency.
Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP
  • The jihadist leader responsible for attacks in Mozambique has been killed, police say.
  • Insurgents had targeted a mineral-rich part of the country.
  • Tuahil Muhidim died on Saturday.

A Tanzanian jihadist leader responsible for audacious attacks in northern Mozambique has been killed, police announced Monday.

Tuahil Muhidim led a 2020 attack that captured Mocimboa da Praia, the northern port used to receive cargo for multi-billion-dollar gas projects in the region.

Police general commander Bernardino Rafael said on national radio that Mozambican and Rwandan forces shot dead Muhidim on Saturday morning.

READ | Defence minister of insurgency-hit Mozambique fired

Muhidim was also accused of kidnapping two Brazilian nuns for more than three weeks in 2020. Rafael said Muhidim had "punished" the nuns.

"Tuahil Muhidim died at 10:30 on Saturday. He had been wanted by security forces," Rafael said.

"He directed the attack on Mocimboa da Praia. He also kidnapped those two Brazilian nuns."

In the same operation, security forces shot dead another insurgent and recovered two guns, he added.

READ | Multibillion-rand plan to reconstruct insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado

"Security forces operations are having an effect. The terrorists are weakened," he said, claiming that seven insurgent leaders have been killed in the last two months.

The insurgency erupted in northern Mozambique, near the Tanzanian border, with attacks marked by beheadings and the torching of entire villages.

Since then, 3 500 people have been killed, and 820 000 have fled their homes.

Rwanda and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) sent in some 3 000 troops about six months ago to help Mozambique quell the unrest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mozambique
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1122 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.25
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.5%
Gold
1,799.17
+0.4%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,362.00
-0.7%
Platinum
1,025.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,821
+1.2%
All Share
74,305
+1.1%
Resource 10
73,758
-0.4%
Industrial 25
93,568
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,308
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

12h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo