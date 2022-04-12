31m ago

add bookmark

'Tigrayans don't die easily, shoot again': Survivor of ethnic cleansing narrates ordeal

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • "Bodies were falling one after the other," Tigrayan war survivor tells researchers.
  • Ethnic attacks started when about 60 Tigrayan civilian residents were massacred at the Tekeze River bridge.
  • HRW and AI have called for an international peacekeeping force commanded by the African Union.

"Tigrayans don't die easily, shoot again."

These were the words of a survivor of ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

His and many other survivors' stories are contained in a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) titled "We Will Erase You from this Land" which has largely been condemned by the Ethiopian government.

Another survivor said: "They shot all of us, me included. Bodies were falling one after the other."

The report claimed the turning point in the ethnic genocidal operation was when Amhara Special Forces (ASF) on 17 January last year took about 60 Tigrayan men to the Tekeze River bridge that same day and summarily executed them.

READ | Southern African countries facing serious heatwave

Residents - and a sizeable number of those who survived and spoke to the two international human rights groups during the compilation of the report - said the massacre was a revenge attack after ASF suffered heavy losses during fighting with Tigrayan forces near the river the previous night.

The gory details would be with the survivors for the rest of their lives.

"For several weeks, Tigrayans who fled across the Tekeze bridge could see the bodies, which had remained unburied, and served as a terrifying reminder of the atrocities committed," the report said.

Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, who co-wrote the report, said during a Twitter spaces meeting on Tuesday that for lasting peace to be established in the area, there was need for an international peacekeeping force to move in.

READ | Law professor detained in Ethiopia

"The Amhara militias and rocket militias are currently in control of the area, and so we believe that a neutral, international peacekeeping force is, you know, the the best option to protect civilians despite its imperfections," he said, adding that the AU was best positioned to lead the process. 

While ethnic cleansing was not a recognised crime under international law, the writers said violent means were used on a large scale, which usually constituted crimes against humanity. 

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amnesty internationalunited nationsafrican unionethiopia
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6252 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2655 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.49
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
18.87
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
15.72
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,974.46
+1.1%
Silver
25.58
+1.9%
Palladium
2,386.00
-2.0%
Platinum
980.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,780
-0.9%
All Share
73,802
-0.8%
Resource 10
81,610
-0.6%
Industrial 25
78,991
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,915
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo