Tropical storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again this weekend

Tropical storm Freddy is due to hit the coast of southern Africa again late Friday or early Saturday after killing at least 21 people in Mozambique and Madagascar when it first made landfall last month.

One of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, Freddy may also have broken the world record as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, according to the World Meteorological Organisation, which said the current record is held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994.

Freddy was first named on 6 February, 33 days ago.

More than 166 000 people were affected when the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique two weeks ago, washing away roads and flooding houses and schools, according to the country's national disaster management agency.

As many as 565 000 people are at risk this time around in Zambezia, Tete, Sofala and Nampula provinces, with Zambezia expected to be the hardest hit, the agency said.

"It's a slow-moving cyclone. This is bad news in terms of rainfall because it means it's hovering quite close to the coast and it's picking up more moisture, so the rainfall will be heavier," Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization, told reporters in Geneva.

The storm is likely to cause extreme rainfall over large parts of Mozambique as well as northeastern Zimbabwe, southeast Zambia and Malawi, she said.

Around the world, climate change is making hurricanes wetter, windier and more intense, scientists say. Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fuelling stronger storms.



Freddy has set a record for highest accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm's strength over time, of any southern hemisphere storm in history, according to the US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

The storm has generated about as much accumulated cyclone energy on its own as an average North Atlantic hurricane season, said Nullis.



The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) is setting up an expert committee to determine whether it also broke the record for longest duration, which will take some time, she added.

"World record or not, Freddy will remain in any case an exceptional phenomenon for the history of the South-West Indian Ocean on many aspects: longevity, distance covered, remarkable maximum intensity, accumulated cyclone energy amount, (and) impact on inhabited lands," said Sebastien Langlade, a cyclone forecaster at the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre in La Reunion, in a statement from the WMO.