Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

Bobi Wine at Time magazine's100 Next in New York, in 2019.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and his campaign team were arrested in the country's central region on Wednesday, he said on Twitter.

No further details of their arrest were immediately available. They were arrested in Kalangala in central Uganda, Wine said in the post.

Wine has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in the presidential election on 14 January.

In November, at least 54 people died after protests erupted following Wine's brief detention over alleged violation of Covid-19-related social distancing measures.

Police said at the time they had arrested nearly 600 people and accused protesters, whom authorities had enlisted the help of the military to disperse, of rioting and looting.

