Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine withdraws court bid challenging poll results

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says he is withdrawing a court case challenging presidential election results that handed victory to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, alleging “bias” by Supreme Court justices hearing the case.



Speaking to a news conference in the capital Kampala on Monday, Bobi Wine said that he had decided to withdraw his case, claiming that “the courts are not independent, it is clear these people (judges) are working for Mr Museveni”.



Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the results of the January presidential election and said he believed victory was stolen from him. A pop star and lawmaker, Bobi Wine, 39, had asked the court to overturn the results on several grounds, including the widespread use of violence.



Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared the winner of the January 14 election with 59 percent of the vote, while Bobi Wine won 35 percent of the votes.



Solomon Muyita, a judiciary spokesman, told Reuters news agency they will only respond to Bobi Wine's accusations and his decision to withdraw the case when he formally withdraws it through his lawyers.