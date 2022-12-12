Uganda's Museveni nationalises electricity industry, boots out SA's Eskom

19m ago

  • SA's Eskom generates 380MW for the Ugandan market but contract won't be renewed.
  • Museveni says electricity generation had become expensive under private sector control.
  • Only 26.7% of Uganda's population has access to electricity.
  For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

In a different power crisis from the one in Zimbabwe and South Africa, in Uganda president Yoweri Museveni is moving ahead with plans to nationalise electricity generation and distribution and part of it would be booting South Africa's Eskom from the market.

Through this process, Museveni would bundle Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL), Uganda Electricity Transmission Company (UETCL), and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company (UEDCL), which are the three private electricity companies in Uganda.

Eskom Uganda, the largest generator of energy's 20-year concession under a government regulatory framework signed in 2002 ends in March next year and won't be renewed.

Eskom Uganda is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom, the South African energy conglomerate. It is in charge of a combined 380MW of which 180MW is at Nalubale power plant and 200MW at the Kira Hydropower plant.

Umeme Limited, another electricity generator whose contract was signed in 2005, will stop operations in 2025.

In a statement, Solomon Muyita, the energy ministry's principal communication officer, made the announcement and put UEGCL, UEDCL, UETCL on notice that under a government ownership strategy they should start making the transition to cover the space occupied by Eskom and Meme Limited.

In 1999, Uganda liberalised the electricity and power generation industry.

But now, Museveni's government argues that electricity generation and distribution in private hands had become expensive.

"The reforms are expected to minimise expensive private capital in the Electricity Sub Sector investments in generation, transmission, and distribution," said Muyita.

According to World Bank data, as of 2016, 26.7% of Uganda's population had access to electricity.

About 18% of the rural population has access to electricity and about 57.5% of those in urban areas have electricity.

In the 1990s Uganda had one of the lowest electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa with just 180MW.

The unbundling of the Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) in 1999 was the start of marked change.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation


Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
