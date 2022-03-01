29m ago

Ukraine conflict: Everyone has right to cross borders in time of conflict, says AU amid claims of racism

Lenin Ndebele
  • The AU says everyone has an equal right to cross international borders in times of conflict. 
  • African governments have urge students to find ways to cross into Romania and Poland so they can be assisted.
  • Morocco, followed by Nigeria and Egypt, has the largest numbers of students studying in Ukraine.

The African Union (AU) says everyone, including Africans, has a right to cross international borders in times of conflict as Russia continues its march into Ukraine.

In a joint statement, AU chairperson Senegal President Macky Sall and AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said they were "following closely the developments" and were particularly disturbed by reports that "African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety".

Numerous people attempting to leave Ukraine raised their displeasure on how they are being treated.

One Nigerian Twitter user, @nzekiev who has been updating his feed with footage, said Africans and Indians were being treated differently.

"At the Poland border, everything seems normal, but earlier, the Ukraine officials at the border denied Africans and Indians entry and told us to return and go to Romania border since Romania is accepting refugees too until Nigerians started shouting racism, they had to rethink," read one of his tweets.

A woman carries her dog as refugees arrive from Uk
A woman carries her dog as refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

The AU said it commended its member states in their efforts to repatriate their citizens from Ukraine using neighbouring countries, namely Romania and Poland.

"The chairpersons commend the efforts by African Union member state countries and their embassies in neighbouring countries to receive and orientate African citizens and their families trying to cross the border from Ukraine to safety," it added.

Ruth Masodzi Chikwira, Zimbabwe's ambassador to Germany, Ukraine, and Poland who is stationed in Berlin, said the government would evacuate citizens from Poland but for now, they should find ways and means to cross the border.

"We are preparing to evacuate our citizens from Poland. If you can find your way to Poland, we would be able to evacuate from there," she added.

Kenya has also been doing the same.

However, challenges initially faced were visa restrictions, its foreign affairs ministry said.

Nigeria's Air Peace and Max Air will from this week start evacuating Nigerian nationals from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. Morocco asked its nationals to leave Ukraine two weeks ago.

Volunteers serve food and drinks to Ukrainian refu
Volunteers serve food and drinks to Ukrainian refugees at the temporary refugee centre in a local primary school at Tiszabecs, eastern Hungary.

In a statement, a Polish civic organisation, the State Of Poland Foundation, said 150 Zambian students were helped to fly back home.

"Polish Territorial Troops support the evacuation of students of the Republic of Zambia from wartime Ukraine.  A group of nearly 150 students are picked up by the soldiers from the border and transported to the airport in Warsaw," the organisation added.

Ukraine is popular with African students because some African countries offer scholarships for students aspiring to be doctors. Some pay their own tuition because it is relatively cheaper than studying back home and also, the education standards are higher.

Currently, Ukraine ranks fourth in Europe for having the largest number of graduate and post-graduate specialisations in the field of medicine.

Figures from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation show Morocco has the largest contingent of African students in Ukraine (5 721), followed by Nigeria's 3 302, Egypt's 2 849, and Ghana with 1 394.

Other African countries have less than 500 students in Ukraine.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation

