'Unwavering courage to the cause of liberation': SA leaders pay tribute to Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda

The Presidency has announced that flags will fly at half-mast in South Africa.

Political leaders paid tribute to Kaunda’s leadership.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi recalls how Kaunda advised him to establish the IFP.

Flags across the country will fly at half-mast as South Africa joins Zambia in mourning the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda, the Presidency announced on Friday.



Independence leader Kaunda died on Thursday in Lusaka at the age of 97.



"Steadfast against the intimidation of the apartheid state, he offered Lusaka as the headquarters of the African National Congress in exile," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Under his leadership, Zambia provided refuge, care and support to liberation fighters who had been forced to flee the countries of their birth.

"He stood alongside the people of South Africa at the time of our greatest need and was unwavering in his desire for the achievement of our freedom."



In a statement, the ANC said: "Dr Kaunda holds a special place in the hearts of our movement, our country and the South African people.

"The story of liberation in Southern Africa will thus never be complete without a full acknowledgement of the central role played by Zambia and President Kaunda."

Kaunda’s government had also hosted Mozambique’s Frelimo, Angola’s MPLA, Namibia’s Swapo, and Zimbabwe’s Zapu and Zanu-PF, the ANC added.



Former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi recalled his visit to Lusaka in 1974. There, Buthelezi says, Kaunda advised him to establish his own political organisation, directly leading to the formation of the IFP.

On another trip in 2019, Buthelezi said Kaunda had affirmed this decision. In a statement, Buthelezi quoted Kaunda’s message from that time.

"I know there were difficult days in the struggle, especially in the 1980s when brother turned against brother, resulting in unfortunate violence and death among black people. It is during that period that you showed your unwavering courage and commitment to the cause of liberation."



The Democratic Alliance said: "Kenneth Kaunda spent his long life in the dedicated service of his country, first as liberator and then as leader. He was the last of a generation that spearheaded the fight for a post-colonial Africa in the mid to late 20th century, showing principled solidarity with his Southern African neighbours in their own struggles."

Julius Malema and members of the Economic Freedom Front tweeted a photograph of Kaunda, sending condolences. In a tweet, Mmusi Maimane described Kaunda as a "man of integrity and a visionary leader".

