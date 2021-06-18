25m ago

add bookmark

'Unwavering courage to the cause of liberation': SA leaders pay tribute to Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kenneth Kaunda.
Kenneth Kaunda.
William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images
  • The Presidency has announced that flags will fly at half-mast in South Africa.
  • Political leaders paid tribute to Kaunda’s leadership.
  • Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi recalls how Kaunda advised him to establish the IFP.

Flags across the country will fly at half-mast as South Africa joins Zambia in mourning the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda, the Presidency announced on Friday.

Independence leader Kaunda died on Thursday in Lusaka at the age of 97.

"Steadfast against the intimidation of the apartheid state, he offered Lusaka as the headquarters of the African National Congress in exile," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Under his leadership, Zambia provided refuge, care and support to liberation fighters who had been forced to flee the countries of their birth.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - SEPTEMBER 14: Zambian Former Pr
Kenneth Kaunda pictured at the funeral ceremony of Robert Mugabe in 2019.

"He stood alongside the people of South Africa at the time of our greatest need and was unwavering in his desire for the achievement of our freedom."

READ | Mbeki: Kaunda ‘was the kind of African leader we need’

In a statement, the ANC said: "Dr Kaunda holds a special place in the hearts of our movement, our country and the South African people.

"The story of liberation in Southern Africa will thus never be complete without a full acknowledgement of the central role played by Zambia and President Kaunda."

Kenneth Kaunda
Former US President Bill Clinton (centre) talks to children with Kenneth Kaunda (right) during an event in 2007.

Kaunda’s government had also hosted Mozambique’s Frelimo, Angola’s MPLA, Namibia’s Swapo, and Zimbabwe’s Zapu and Zanu-PF, the ANC added.

READ | Flags at half-mast as African leaders remember Zambia’s late former President Kenneth Kaunda

Former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi recalled his visit to Lusaka in 1974. There, Buthelezi says, Kaunda advised him to establish his own political organisation, directly leading to the formation of the IFP.

On another trip in 2019, Buthelezi said Kaunda had affirmed this decision. In a statement, Buthelezi quoted Kaunda’s message from that time.

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - JANUARY 20: Former President of Z
Kenneth Kaunda casts his ballot for the Zambian Presidential elections at Woodland Primary School in Lusaka in 2015.

"I know there were difficult days in the struggle, especially in the 1980s when brother turned against brother, resulting in unfortunate violence and death among black people. It is during that period that you showed your unwavering courage and commitment to the cause of liberation." 

The Democratic Alliance said: "Kenneth Kaunda spent his long life in the dedicated service of his country, first as liberator and then as leader. He was the last of a generation that spearheaded the fight for a post-colonial Africa in the mid to late 20th century, showing principled solidarity with his Southern African neighbours in their own struggles."

Julius Malema and members of the Economic Freedom Front tweeted a photograph of Kaunda, sending condolences. In a tweet, Mmusi Maimane described Kaunda as a "man of integrity and a visionary leader".

The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemacyril ramaphosammusi maimanekenneth kaunda
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 932 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 414 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 4243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.75
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Gold
1,775.90
+0.2%
Silver
26.05
+0.6%
Palladium
2,513.50
+0.9%
Platinum
1,051.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
59,504
-1.5%
All Share
65,635
-1.4%
Resource 10
60,958
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

7h ago

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo