US agency makes R152 million available to combat malnutrition in northern Nigeria

The USAID made R152 million available to improve the nutritional health of citizens in Nigeria.

Unicef says malnutrition is the single underlying cause of death in children under the age of five.

Stunting and wasting are the two forms of malnutrition.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a two-year feeding scheme in the northern Nigerian states of Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto at a time when malnutrition is the single underlying cause of death in children under the age of five.

The director of USAID's health, population and nutrition office, Paul McDermott, said addressing malnutrition was critical to improving health, education and economic development.

As such, for two years, USAID has availed a R152 million purse.

"Malnutrition has a far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents and women," he said.

In a statement, USAID said it would address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition, provide technical support, share innovations and conduct research to improve nutritional outcomes.

READ | Mugabe-era Zimbabweans who fled to Botswana lose political refugee status after court ruling

The Unicef report on malnutrition in Nigeria noted that, while stunted growth had been gradually decreasing since the turn of the millennium, faster progress was needed to reach the 2030 target.



Also, the mortality rate among children under the age of five was a cause for concern.

"Nearly half of all deaths in children under five are attributable to undernutrition; undernutrition puts children at greater risk of dying from common infections, increases the frequency and severity of such infections, and delays recovery," says the report.

According to the UN fact sheet, just 18 percent of children - aged 6-23 months - are fed the minimum acceptable diet in Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto.

The two forms of malnutrition affecting the areas are stunting and wasting, which eventually leads to lowered performance in education and low productivity in adulthood. This contributes to economic losses estimated to account for as much as 11 percent of the gross domestic product.



USAID's mission in Nigeria is guided by the Sectoral Nutrition Strategy of 2020-2025.

Its main agenda is to address Nigeria's two greatest challenges to sustainably end hunger: achieving food and nutrition security and improving economic growth.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.