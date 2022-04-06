1h ago

add bookmark

US agency makes R152 million available to combat malnutrition in northern Nigeria

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nigerian citizens are facing malnutrition.
Nigerian citizens are facing malnutrition.
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images
  • The USAID made R152 million available to improve the nutritional health of citizens in Nigeria.
  • Unicef says malnutrition is the single underlying cause of death in children under the age of five.
  • Stunting and wasting are the two forms of malnutrition.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a two-year feeding scheme in the northern Nigerian states of Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto at a time when malnutrition is the single underlying cause of death in children under the age of five.

The director of USAID's health, population and nutrition office, Paul McDermott, said addressing malnutrition was critical to improving health, education and economic development.

As such, for two years, USAID has availed a R152 million purse.

"Malnutrition has a far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents and women," he said.

In a statement, USAID said it would address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition, provide technical support, share innovations and conduct research to improve nutritional outcomes.

READ | Mugabe-era Zimbabweans who fled to Botswana lose political refugee status after court ruling

The Unicef report on malnutrition in Nigeria noted that, while stunted growth had been gradually decreasing since the turn of the millennium, faster progress was needed to reach the 2030 target.

Also, the mortality rate among children under the age of five was a cause for concern.

"Nearly half of all deaths in children under five are attributable to undernutrition; undernutrition puts children at greater risk of dying from common infections, increases the frequency and severity of such infections, and delays recovery," says the report.

According to the UN fact sheet, just 18 percent of children - aged 6-23 months - are fed the minimum acceptable diet in Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto.

The two forms of malnutrition affecting the areas are stunting and wasting, which eventually leads to lowered performance in education and low productivity in adulthood. This contributes to economic losses estimated to account for as much as 11 percent of the gross domestic product.

USAID's mission in Nigeria is guided by the Sectoral Nutrition Strategy of 2020-2025.

Its main agenda is to address Nigeria's two greatest challenges to sustainably end hunger: achieving food and nutrition security and improving economic growth.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsnigeria
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4845 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 2027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.71
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.21
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,922.98
-0.0%
Silver
24.40
+0.3%
Palladium
2,190.00
-1.9%
Platinum
956.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
106.64
-0.8%
Top 40
67,309
-1.5%
All Share
74,359
-1.3%
Resource 10
80,315
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,147
-2.3%
Financial 15
17,455
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

14h ago

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

16h ago

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo