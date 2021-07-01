US commits R10.1bn for SA's Aspen Pharmacare to manufacture vaccines for Africa

The US government has announced a €600 million investment to help secure enough Covid-19 vaccines for the African continent.

This follows a commitment from US President Joe Biden that the US would donate 80 million vaccines to others parts of the world.

Many countries, including countries on the African continent, have been unable to gain adequate access to vaccines due to the inequitable distribution of vaccinations around the world.

The US government has announced an investment plan of about R10 billion (€600 million) for one of SA's biggest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Aspen Pharmacare, to secure enough vaccines for the African continent.



During a virtual briefing, US' State Department Coordinator for Global Covid-19 Response and Health Security, Gayle Smith, said it was a short-term investment with a long-term vision.

"We are working closely with Covax and the African Union. From our experience, there has been tremendous demand for vaccines on the African continent. Our broader strategy is to expand supply, deliver dosage from our own supply and to build local manufacturing capacity."

The financing package is by a consortium of development financiers led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), Germany, France and the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to support the development of vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa.

The financing will also enable SA to ramp up manufacturing capacity and produce more than 500 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of 2022.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden committed that the US would donate 80 million vaccines to other parts of the world, and buy and provide an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Covax, the global vaccine initiative, to support 92 low- and middle-income countries and the African Union.

The United States remains the largest donor to Covax. USAID has also rushed supplies of oxygen, personal protective equipment and other materials to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other developing countries to counter frightening spikes in Covid-19 caseloads and hospitalisations.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), will contribute €200-million, the French development institution Proparco is providing €156-million, Germany's development institute DEG €144-million and the DFC €100-million.

Smith said the contribution the DFC was making would increase the supply of vaccines in Africa "very quickly".

Goal

DFC's chief operating officer, David Marchick, said the short-term goal was to ramp up vaccine production and to get shots in arms as quickly as possible.

"The financial support will help increase capacity to support Aspen's effort to produce Covid-19 vaccines with stringent regulatory authorisation (SRA)."





Marchick said DFC would work with Indian manufacturer Biological E Ltd.

"This is to increase capacity and produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, including Johnson & Johnson vaccines."