US sending relief team to help civilians in Sudan as EU evacuates over 1 000 nationals

The US is set to deploy its Disaster Assistance Response Team to Sudan from Kenya.

Russian paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group has offered arms to the Rapid Support Forces of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

A thousand EU nationals have been evacuated, while Ambassador Aidan O'Hara remains holed up in Sudan.

The US will deploy its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to Sudan from Kenya as the situation remains volatile, with the European Union saying it had evacuated more than 1 000 of its nationals.



The US was the first country to remove its diplomats from Sudan - about 100 in total.

But with a geopolitical role to play as the biggest donor country in Sudan, it has activated a team to help stranded locals with basic needs.

The US said it would work with various donor agencies that operated in Sudan before the flare-up as well as those from nearby countries.



The US is mobilising to ramp up assistance to the people of Sudan who are ensnared between the warring factions.

Agency administrator Samantha Power said:



I am announcing that the US Agency for International Development has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team in the region to coordinate the humanitarian response for those in need - both within and outside of Sudan.

Prior to the power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces loyal to the de facto president, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemedti, 16 million people in Sudan needed humanitarian assistance to meet basic needs.

During the rescue mission of US diplomats, Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia played a crucial role.

They are also set to play a key role in the DART, starting with Kenya.

"The DART will be operating out of Kenya for the initial phase of the response," Power said.

Power added:



Our DART disaster experts are working with the international community and our international partners to identify priority needs and to safely deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to those who need it most.

Russian paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, cynically accused the UN and "others" of wanting to see war in Sudan.

A known ally of Hemedti with vast interests in illicit gold mining and other sectors in Sudan, Prigozhin has been exposed for allegedly offering arms to the RSF.

It was not clear if the RSF had received the arms, according to a New York Times report.

EU rescue mission

At least 1 000 Europeans were removed from Sudan as of Sunday.

Twenty of the diplomats were already back home, said Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

He added in a statement:

First, the staff of the European Union - 20 people - are already in Europe, and many more European Union citizens and others are already out of Sudan. I cannot give you the concrete figure - it is more than 1 000 people for sure.

Borrell said he was able to talk to Hemedti and Fattah al-Burhan.

"I have been talking with all the neighbours, all friends, even with the two generals in command of the [opposing] forces.

"The international community message is the same: you have to stop the war, silence the guns and start talking and looking for a political solution because there is no military solution to this war. And that is what we are doing."

While admitting it had become impossible to be a diplomat in Sudan right now, Borrell said Ambassador Aidan O'Hara remained in Sudan because "he had to stay there. The captain is the last one leaving the ship".

He added O'Hara had moved to a safer part of the country away from Khartoum.