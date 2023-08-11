2h ago

US think tank urges Zimbabweans to 'show commitment for democracy' ahead of poll

Lenin Ndebele
On 23 August 2023, Zimbabweans will go to the polls to elect councillors, members of Parliament, and a president.
Zinyange Auntony/AFP
  • Former Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria chairperson Attahiru Muhammadu Jega is leading the Carter Center's observer mission to Zimbabwe.
  • The observers are drawn from 30 countries from across the world.
  • They will monitor voting, tabulation, and counting.

Former Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria chairperson Attahiru Muhammadu Jega is leading the Carter Center's Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe, which is already in the country.

He is the second Nigerian to lead an observer mission to Zimbabwe after former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, who was the head of the Joint African Union and COMESA observer team.

Jega said he was upbeat about the mission in Zimbabwe.

"I urge all Zimbabweans - including political party members, candidates, and voters - to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections," he added.

Eight international experts and two local ones make up the core team of the Carter Center in the capital, Harare.

This week saw the arrival and deployment of 15 long-term observers nationwide.

For election day, short-term observers will arrive on 18 August and be deployed nationwide to monitor voting, tabulation, and counting.

Experts and seasoned observers from roughly 30 nations, including several in southern Africa, were participating in the multinational expedition, the Cater Center told News24.

"The mission will assess electoral preparations and the electoral environment, including election administration, campaigning, participation of women and ethnic minorities, social media, dispute resolution, and other aspects of the election process," it said.

The Carter Center added it would also make assessments based on Zimbabwe's national legal framework as well as regional and international obligations and standards for democratic elections, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, which the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe ratified in April 2022.

The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former US president Jimmy Carter two years after his defeat in the presidential election.

Despite hostile relations with the US, the Zimbabwean government invited the American institution.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


