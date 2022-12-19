WATCH | Body of Zambian student killed in Ukraine fighting for Russia repatriated

The body of Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda, a 23-year-old Zambian student who died fighting in Ukraine, has been repatriated.

It was reported in September that the body of Nyirenda, who had gone to Russia to study nuclear engineering, had been discovered on the battlefield. It was said that he was drafted into the Russian army after a spell in prison.

Family members held a small memorial for Nyirenda, still expressing shock over the situation.

The Zambian government, meanwhile, has demanded an explanation from Russia. The government will compensate Nyirenda's family for the ordeal.



