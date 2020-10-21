1h ago

WATCH | Hundreds of Nigerian expats protest in Cape Town after Lagos shooting

Demonstrators draped in the national flag of Nigeria and chanting liberation slogans marched on Wednesday to Abuja's embassy in Pretoria carrying banners reading "End police brutality".

This after Nigerian army soldiers opened fire at a crowd of protesters in Lagos who were calling for an end to police brutality.

Human Rights Watch called on authorities to withdraw soldiers from the streets and hold accountable those responsible for using forces against peaceful demonstrations on the evening of October 20, 2020.

Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch, said:

Nigerian authorities turned a peaceful protest against police brutality into a shooting spree, showing the ugly depths they are willing to go to suppress the voices of citizens. The authorities should immediately withdraw the military from the streets, and identify and prosecute officers responsible for or complicit in any excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.


