WATCH | Julius Malema to Pan-African Parliament member: 'I'll kill you outside'

Lynsey Chutel
  • Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema argued with members of the delegation from Mali on Thursday.
  • The Pan-African Parliament session was postponed as staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
  • The postponement delayed the election of the PAP's new bureau.

A session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) devolved into chaos on Thursday, with Julius Malema seen threatening a fellow member of the parliament.

The parliament was meant to hold elections for the new bureau, but the session was adjourned after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. In line with the precautionary measures in place, the precinct in Midrand had to evacuated.

But members of the PAP resisted, challenging the ruling from acting president Fortune Charumbira. One member took the floor to say that since the person who tested positive was not part of the plenary, the hotly contested vote must continue.  

They accused Charumbira of using the Covid-19 case as an excuse to delay the vote. Others argued that it would be safer to leave the precinct, in line with Covid-19 protocols.

READ | Malema to PAP: There shouldn't be 'difficulty with a principle that will unite Africans'

As different members tried to speak, the session became chaotic and in one scene, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is seen arguing with a member of the Malian delegation.

"I'll kill you outside, outside the sitting, I'll kill you," Malema is heard shouting. The Malian delegate's response is inaudible, as others try to separate them. In the confusion, Malema's mask slips off his face.

Friend

"There's a member of parliament who says he is going to kill his friend, he's announced that he will kill his friend," another MP from the Mali delegation said on the mic, pointing at Malema.

Malema is then heard saying: "You are pointing me with the finger now."

Charumbira adjourned the session, pointing to the Covid-19 regulations.

PAP spokesperson Jeffrey Onganga said they could not comment on the matter at this stage as the president had not ruled on the issue before the session adjourned.

The session would resume on Monday, 31 May.

The EFF did not respond to requests for comment.

The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

