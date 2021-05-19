1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Malawi destroys nearly 200 000 expired Covid-19 vaccine doses

Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Malawi’s health ministry said the AstraZeneca vaccine doses had passed their expiry dates.
  • The destruction was carried out publicly in a bid to encourage transparency and confidence in the vaccine rollout, it added.
  • While the World Health Organisation said the destruction was "regrettable", it noted expired doses must be removed from any rollout campaign.

In a puff of smoke, Malawi destroyed nearly 20 000 expired Covid-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

The destruction of 19 610 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was a publicised event.

Health Minister Khumbize Chaponda personally threw plastic bags of the expired vials into an incinerator, in a video posted to the health ministry's Twitter page.

It also shared an image of the incinerator chimney, puffing smoke as evidence that the doses were now out of circulation.

"We are destroying [the doses] publicly in order to stay accountable to Malawians that the vaccines that expired are not being used during the vaccination campaign and on behalf of the government, I assure all Malawians that no one will be given an expired Covid vaccine," said Chapona.

The ministry assured the public the country still had enough stocks to continue its vaccine rollout campaign. Malawi has recorded 1 153 deaths due to Covid-19.

Even as the infection rate seems to be slowing, the ministry warned the country's neighbours were experiencing a resurgence, and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

The destroyed AstraZeneca vaccines expired on 13 April 2021.

Last month, Malawi warned it would not be able vaccinate its population before the expiry dates, and would have to destroy certain doses.

A pharmaceutical expert (L) opens a pack of expire
Malawi has destroyed nearly 17 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that had expired in mid-April.

It took delivery of 102 000 vaccine doses at the end of March, acquired via the African Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.

Malawi's vaccine campaign began in March with a delivery from the vaccine acquisition alliance Covax.

READ | Questions about stability of Covid-19 platform on Day 1 of second phase of vaccinations

Its vaccine rollout campaign has been sluggish, hindered by vaccine hesitancy and system glitches.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and African Centres for Disease Control (CDC) initially urged countries to avoid destroying vaccines.

Malawi?s Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda
Malawi's Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda (centre) lifts out a pack of expired Covid-19 Astra Zeneca from a transit box at an official ceremony at a pharmaceutical incinerator where the vaccines are to be destroyed at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said analysis showed the doses produced by the Serum Institute of India could be used until mid-July.

On Monday, WHO Africa updated this advisory, particularly on the AstraZeneca vaccine, known by its commercial name Covishield.

A vaccine's shelf life was reflection of its potency, the WHO said.

"Any vaccine that has passed its expiry date, including Covishield, should not be administered.

"While discarding vaccines is deeply regrettable in the context of any immunisation programme, WHO recommends that these expired doses should be removed from the distribution chain and safely disposed," it said in a statement.

Malawi is not the only African nation that has to contend with expired vaccines. South Sudan has also warned it might have to destroy expiring AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world trade organisationmalawicoronavirushealth
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1710 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
16% - 6779 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
80% - 34156 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.11
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,864.70
-0.3%
Silver
27.57
-2.2%
Palladium
2,868.32
-1.3%
Platinum
1,187.90
-2.9%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
59,777
-2.3%
All Share
65,856
-2.1%
Resource 10
67,666
-4.4%
Industrial 25
82,913
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,620
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo