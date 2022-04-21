51m ago

add bookmark

'We are not trading humans,' say Kagame on Rwanda's deal with UK over refugees

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
  • Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the deal with the UK is not human trade.
  • Kagame says his track record on refugees during his time as AU chair is why the UK approached him.
  • Denmark is also in talks with Rwanda for a similar asylum deal.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the UK approached him over the sending of refugees to his country as he had helped refugees during his time as African Union (AU) chairperson.

Speaking at a virtual seminar hosted by Brown University, a private Ivy League research university in the US, Kagame on Wednesday emphasised: "We are not trading humans beings, please. This is not the case. We are actually helping."

Last Thursday, the UK unveiled a plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

This, after an initial payment of R2.37 billion to the Rwanda government since it would take responsibility for the refugees.

READ | UK to send all illegal immigrants to Rwanda in move slammed as a 'cash for people' scheme

Rights groups described the move as "cruel" and "callous", and wondered why Rwanda was accepting the possible deal when Ghana and Kenya rejected similar offers in the past.

But Kagame said he was for the idea because in the past he had helped with the rehabilitation of African refugees trying to cross into Europe from Libya.

Paul Kagame.
Getty Images

"To understand this problem better we have to go a little bit into the history," he said.

"This problem of dealing with immigrants does not start with what we arrived at as the deal between UK and Rwanda."

"But let me talk about 2018 when we helped to deal with the situation in Libya. These people (refugees) were stuck in Libya trying to cross into Europe. Some had already died trying to cross into the Mediterranean, others were kept in prisons in Libya," he said.

At the time, Kagame was the AU chairperson, and faced with the matter, he said that he had said to himself: "Well, we are not a rich country, we're not a big country, but there are solutions. We can always help."

He had engaged international organisations such as the UN and bigger economies and suggested, "Why don't you actually bring these people to Rwanda?"

Kagame said it was because of this history that Rwanda was approached.

But the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) argued that the deal was, "unlawful, inhumane, unworkable, expensive, based on false premises, an attempt to distract from political challenges".

ECRE also said the deal would face legal challenges, and what's worrying was that "victims of modern slavery and human trafficking will not be exempted; it can be deduced that other vulnerable persons will not be exempt".

While there's the deal with the UK on the table, Reuters reported that Denmark too was having talks with Rwanda over the possibility of a similar facility.

As of September last year, according to UN figures, Rwanda hosted 127 163 refugees and asylum seekers, of whom 49% were children and 51% females.

Some 90% lived in camps.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kagameukrwandadiplomacy
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7766 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-2.5%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-2.3%
Rand - Euro
16.70
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.8%
Gold
1,940.44
-0.9%
Silver
24.51
-2.7%
Palladium
2,437.50
-1.0%
Platinum
971.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,418
-0.5%
All Share
73,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,659
-3.0%
Industrial 25
80,507
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,495
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo