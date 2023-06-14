1h ago

Share

'We've come from Rwanda to destroy you': Horrific rape stories from the DRC emerge in report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
M23 rebels talk before leaving their position in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
M23 rebels talk before leaving their position in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
PHOTO: Glody Murhabazi, AFP

Editor's Note: This story contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find disturbing. 

  • Human Rights Watch says M23 rebels and their enablers should be held accountable for human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
  • In a report, the NGO revealed horrific stories of survivors of rape at the hands of rebels in the DRC.
  • The security situation in North Kivu could affect general elections in December.

Horrific stories of survivors of rape at the hands of M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have emerged in a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

On February 25 this year, a 46-year-old mother of six fled Mushaki with her 75-year-old mother and was confronted by a group of 10 M23 rebels who raped her and killed her mother.

"They wanted to rape us," she said. "My mother said no, so they shot a bullet into her chest, and she died on the spot. Then four of them raped me. As they were raping me, one said: 'We've come from Rwanda to destroy you'."

While rebels identified themselves in some instances, others were identified through their uniforms and equipment.

Another survivor said women were treated as slaves after they were raped and had to produce food for M23 rebels.

"After they arrived, the M23 raped women, forced people to work for them and beat people up. We had to work in our fields and give them our crops," said an unnamed male survivor.

READ | M23 rebels raped dozens of women in east DRC, Amnesty says

In Kanombe, one man was executed after he went to the fields for food without clearance from M23.

"He went to the fields to get food without permission and the M23 [rebels] killed him. He was 31 years old. We found his body in the field later," the survivor said.

A 22-year-old woman who fled Kitchanga in February said her husband left her after five rebels raped her.

She said: 

They told my husband to leave. There were seven of them, and five raped me. My husband couldn't stand what happened to me and left me. I had to flee on my own through the forest.

Another one tried to bribe them and also begged for mercy but they wouldn't have any of it. They raped her and impregnated her.

"After my husband left to go to work, five men came and knocked on my door around 10:00. They said they were M23 and asked me if I was married. I said yes. They all raped me. I screamed but my neighbours were too afraid to come in.

"I offered them money. They said no. I asked for forgiveness. But they still held down my hands and legs and raped me until I lost consciousness…. Now I am pregnant, and I don't know whose baby it is. I am so ashamed. Now my husband has left for good," she said.

Another woman pleaded to be killed before she was raped.

"They tore my clothes. I was crying and begging them to kill me rather than rape me. They raped me one by one. I was screaming so much. As the third one was raping me, I lost consciousness," she said.

Most of those HRW interviewed did not receive any medical treatment.

ALSO READ | Over 40 killed in militia attack on camp for displaced people in DRC

On 6 June, HRW spoke to an M23 spokesperson who said the armed group denied the allegations.

HRW researcher Clémentine de Montjoye said the perpetrators and their enablers should be held accountable.

He said: 

Both Congo and Rwanda have an obligation to hold M23 commanders accountable for their crimes along with any Rwandan officials supporting them.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has raised concerns in the past six months about the security situation in North Kivu, which shares a border with Rwanda.

He has blamed Rwanda for supporting the M23 rebels.

His claim is supported by numerous investigations rights organisations and the United Nations (UN) have carried out.

However, his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, denied the claims and put the blame on Tshisekedi, accusing him of creating a hostile situation that will compromise elections on 20 December.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
m23 rebelshuman rights watchpaul kagamefelix tshisekedidemocratic republic of congohuman rights
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 1700 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

2h ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

3h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
23.22
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
19.84
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
977.72
+0.2%
Palladium
1,392.70
+3.0%
Gold
1,957.73
+0.7%
Silver
24.02
+1.5%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,466
-0.0%
All Share
77,838
+0.0%
Resource 10
69,522
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,213
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,977
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

5h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

4h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo