'We've come from Rwanda to destroy you': Horrific rape stories from the DRC emerge in report

Editor's Note: This story contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find disturbing.

Human Rights Watch says M23 r ebels and their enablers should be held accountable for human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a report, the NGO revealed horrific stories of survivors of rape at the hands of rebels in the DRC.

The security situation in North Kivu could affect general elections in December.

Horrific stories of survivors of rape at the hands of M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have emerged in a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

On February 25 this year, a 46-year-old mother of six fled Mushaki with her 75-year-old mother and was confronted by a group of 10 M23 rebels who raped her and killed her mother.

"They wanted to rape us," she said. "My mother said no, so they shot a bullet into her chest, and she died on the spot. Then four of them raped me. As they were raping me, one said: 'We've come from Rwanda to destroy you'."

While rebels identified themselves in some instances, others were identified through their uniforms and equipment.

Another survivor said women were treated as slaves after they were raped and had to produce food for M23 rebels.

"After they arrived, the M23 raped women, forced people to work for them and beat people up. We had to work in our fields and give them our crops," said an unnamed male survivor.

In Kanombe, one man was executed after he went to the fields for food without clearance from M23.

"He went to the fields to get food without permission and the M23 [rebels] killed him. He was 31 years old. We found his body in the field later," the survivor said.

A 22-year-old woman who fled Kitchanga in February said her husband left her after five rebels raped her.

She said:

They told my husband to leave. There were seven of them, and five raped me. My husband couldn't stand what happened to me and left me. I had to flee on my own through the forest.

Another one tried to bribe them and also begged for mercy but they wouldn't have any of it. They raped her and impregnated her.

"After my husband left to go to work, five men came and knocked on my door around 10:00. They said they were M23 and asked me if I was married. I said yes. They all raped me. I screamed but my neighbours were too afraid to come in.

"I offered them money. They said no. I asked for forgiveness. But they still held down my hands and legs and raped me until I lost consciousness…. Now I am pregnant, and I don't know whose baby it is. I am so ashamed. Now my husband has left for good," she said.

Another woman pleaded to be killed before she was raped.

"They tore my clothes. I was crying and begging them to kill me rather than rape me. They raped me one by one. I was screaming so much. As the third one was raping me, I lost consciousness," she said.

Most of those HRW interviewed did not receive any medical treatment.

On 6 June, HRW spoke to an M23 spokesperson who said the armed group denied the allegations.

HRW researcher Clémentine de Montjoye said the perpetrators and their enablers should be held accountable.

He said:

Both Congo and Rwanda have an obligation to hold M23 commanders accountable for their crimes along with any Rwandan officials supporting them.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has raised concerns in the past six months about the security situation in North Kivu, which shares a border with Rwanda.

He has blamed Rwanda for supporting the M23 rebels.

His claim is supported by numerous investigations rights organisations and the United Nations (UN) have carried out.

However, his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, denied the claims and put the blame on Tshisekedi, accusing him of creating a hostile situation that will compromise elections on 20 December.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.