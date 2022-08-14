51m ago

add bookmark

WHO changes monkeypox variant names linking it to Africa, complete name change on the cards

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A medical laboratory technician shows a suspected monkeypox sample at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
A medical laboratory technician shows a suspected monkeypox sample at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • The WHO is in the process of finding a new name for monkeypox through public consultations.
  • Names of variants linking it to Africa have been changed.
  • The organisation changed the names to avoid causing offence and to minimise any negative impact.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is moving away from monkeypox variant names that have given the disease an African stereotype since the late 1950s.

The disease was named monkeypox after it was discovered in 1958. The known variants were named after their geographical endemic status.

The known variants at the time of discovery were the Congo Basin (Central African) clade and West African clade. The Congo Basin variant was found in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon, while the West African clade was mostly found in Nigeria. 

Under the new naming regime, the Congo Basin variant will be known as Clade One and what was formerly the West African variant will be referred to as Clade Two and it has two subclades.

A clade is a group of organisms from a common ancestor.

READ | African researchers must be trusted by global health community, says head of US Aids relief plan

"The proper naming structure will be represented by a Roman numeral for the clade and a lower-case alphanumeric character for the subclades.

"Thus, the new naming convention comprises Clade I, Clade IIa, and Clade IIb, with the latter referring primarily to the group of variants largely circulating in the 2022 global outbreak. The naming of lineages will be proposed by scientists as the outbreak evolves. Experts will be reconvened as needed," the WHO said in a statement.

The name changes came after a group of global experts were convened "as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus, and variants - or clades - with current best practices".

Although monkeypox ceased being known as an African problem, being found in other parts of the world, it was identified with its "African" nature, something that was offensive to many communities. 

For one, the use of pictures of black people in cases that occurred in Europe was not taken lightly.

With that in mind, the WHO said the renaming of monkeypox variants sought to "avoid causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimise any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare".

The changing of the disease's name from monkeypox would happen through an open consultation process, it added. 

The International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses, which is in charge of naming virus species, is now working on coming up with a new name for the monkeypox virus.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whohealth
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1671 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
52% - 8612 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 5685 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 544 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.29
0.0%
Silver
20.82
0.0%
Palladium
2,227.50
0.0%
Platinum
966.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
63,996
-1.0%
All Share
70,731
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,048
-2.8%
Industrial 25
86,577
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,059
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo