1h ago

add bookmark

WHO warns pandemic accelerating in Africa, 25% of cases in South Africa

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The speed the new coronavirus jumped from 100 000 to 200 000 confirmed cases in Africa shows just how quickly the pandemic is accelerating on the continent, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

According to an AFP tally, Africa topped the 200 000 mark on Tuesday.

"It took 98 days to reach the first 100 000 cases, and only 18 days to move to 200 000 cases," Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, told a video briefing hosted by the UN press association in Geneva.

"Even though these cases in Africa account for less than three percent of the global total, it's clear that the pandemic is accelerating."

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 7.4 million people worldwide and killed at least 416 000 since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Africa has reached 5 635 deaths from 210 519 confirmed cases, according to AFP's count at 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

In Africa, "the pandemic is still concentrated in and around capital cities but we are seeing more and more cases spread out into the provinces," Moeti said.

She said that in most countries on the continent, the virus entered capitals through international flights from Europe.

South Africa worst affected

"Ten of the 54 countries in Africa are currently driving the numbers," Moeti explained, with those states accounting for 80 percent of cases.

South Africa accounts for nearly 25 percent of the continent's total cases.

"The majority of countries still have fewer than 1 000 reported cases," said Moeti.

"There is community transmission in more than 50 percent of countries, however."

Meanwhile more than 70 percent of the deaths have occurred in just five countries: South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan.

Moeti said that while it was possible that some asymptomatic and mild cases were going undetected, WHO Africa believed that large numbers of severe cases and deaths were not being missed on the continent.

Africa's relatively young population compared to other continents, and in-built experience of dealing with disease outbreaks have been cited as reasons why Africa has not so far seen the death rates experienced on other continents.

Moeti said early action by African countries had helped keep the numbers low - but constant vigilance was still needed.

Asked by AFP how she saw the pandemic developing in Africa, Moeti said the continent had not seen the sustained exponential rise in cases previously witnessed in Europe and the United States.

"Until such time as we have access to an effective vaccine, I'm afraid we are probably going to have to live with a steady increase in the region, with some hotspots having to be managed in a number of countries, as is happening now in South Africa, in Algeria, in Cameroon, which really require very strong public health measures," she said.

"We're hoping very much not to see health systems overwhelmed with large numbers of people who are ill," she said.

Related Links
Foreign officials reach out to protest leader in troubled Mali
WATCH | Protests flare in Africa as coronavirus lockdown patience wears thin
Rebel group suspends participation in Central Africa peace pact
Read more on:
whocoronavirus
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6745 votes
Cricket
12% - 1949 votes
Soccer
23% - 3770 votes
Golf
7% - 1158 votes
Other
15% - 2449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

10h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-4.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-3.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.15)
Gold
1724.40
(-0.40)
Silver
17.54
(-2.19)
Platinum
803.00
(-2.78)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1896.00
(-0.81)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo