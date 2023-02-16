Will Smith's Oscars slapping, iPhone 14 got more attention than Africa's humanitarian needs - report

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock got more media attention than malnutrition among children in Malawi, according to a report.

The iPhone 14 launch got more media coverage than the drought in Angola.

All 10 humanitarian situations that received the least attention in 2022 were in Africa.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year and the release of the iPhone 14 got more media attention than most of Africa's forgotten humanitarian needs, a new CARE International report has revealed.

According to the annual Breaking the Silence report, Africa was home to all 10 of the humanitarian situations that received the least attention in 2022.

Eamon Cassidy, Interim CEO of CARE International UK, said droughts in East Africa alone saw more people faced with hunger in 2021.



"All of the most under-reported crises are now in Africa. Hunger is rampant and spreading, particularly in East Africa where one of the worst droughts in living, memory is causing over 21 million people to face life-threatening hunger.

He said:

Water becomes scarcer every day, crops are failing, livestock is dying. Women and girls are disproportionately affected, with 150 million more women than men going hungry in 2021 around the world. Yet media attention on countries such as Malawi, Zambia, and Chad fall into the shadows of the news headlines.

According to the report, 217 529 articles were written about American actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, as opposed to 2 330 articles written about the 37% of children in Malawi who face starvation.

The iPhone 14 launch last year garnered more media coverage with 95 118 articles, compared to the millions of people in need of life-saving humanitarian relief due to the drought in Angola, which was reported on 1 847 times.

"It is time for the forgotten crises to be talked about because we cannot and will not remain silent when lives are in danger," CARE said in its review.

Forgotten crises

In Angola, hunger affects an estimated 3.8 million people.

Malnutrition in Malawi affects more than a third of the child population, while 3.1 million in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR) require humanitarian aid.

The situation in one of southern Africa's growing economies Zambia, which saw 3.1% growth last year, according to IMF figures, is also bad. About 50% of the population survives on less than R33.35 per day.

Chad has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

Women there have little access to antenatal care, and diseases and poor cleanliness significantly increase the risk of a woman or infant not surviving the pregnancy.

In Burundi, half of the children under the age of five are malnourished while in Zimbabwe, an estimated 7 million people in a population of 15.99 million require food aid.



Mali has the eighth-highest child mortality rate in the world and the country is also unstable with a junta leadership in power.

In Cameroon, 3.9 million people need aid, and in Niger 4.4 million people are acutely food insecure.

CARE came up with the figures through a system that analysed more than 5.8 million online articles in Arabic, English, French, German, and Spanish from 1 January 1 to 10 October 2022.

