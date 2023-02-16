1h ago

add bookmark

Will Smith's Oscars slapping, iPhone 14 got more attention than Africa's humanitarian needs - report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents push the humanitarian aid for the displaced people due to the drought. People from across Gedo in Somalia have been displaced due to drought conditions and forced to come to Dollow, in the southwest, to search for aid.
Residents push the humanitarian aid for the displaced people due to the drought. People from across Gedo in Somalia have been displaced due to drought conditions and forced to come to Dollow, in the southwest, to search for aid.
Photo by Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via
  • Will Smith slapping Chris Rock got more media attention than malnutrition among children in Malawi, according to a report.
  • The iPhone 14 launch got more media coverage than the drought in Angola.
  • All 10 humanitarian situations that received the least attention in 2022 were in Africa.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year and the release of the iPhone 14 got more media attention than most of Africa's forgotten humanitarian needs, a new CARE International report has revealed.

According to the annual Breaking the Silence report, Africa was home to all 10 of the humanitarian situations that received the least attention in 2022.

Eamon Cassidy, Interim CEO of CARE International UK, said droughts in East Africa alone saw more people faced with hunger in 2021.

"All of the most under-reported crises are now in Africa. Hunger is rampant and spreading, particularly in East Africa where one of the worst droughts in living, memory is causing over 21 million people to face life-threatening hunger.

He said:

Water becomes scarcer every day, crops are failing, livestock is dying. Women and girls are disproportionately affected, with 150 million more women than men going hungry in 2021 around the world. Yet media attention on countries such as Malawi, Zambia, and Chad fall into the shadows of the news headlines.

According to the report, 217 529 articles were written about American actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, as opposed to 2 330 articles written about the 37% of children in Malawi who face starvation.

The iPhone 14 launch last year garnered more media coverage with 95 118 articles, compared to the millions of people in need of life-saving humanitarian relief due to the drought in Angola, which was reported on 1 847 times.

"It is time for the forgotten crises to be talked about because we cannot and will not remain silent when lives are in danger," CARE said in its review.

Forgotten crises

In Angola, hunger affects an estimated 3.8 million people.

Malnutrition in Malawi affects more than a third of the child population, while 3.1 million in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR) require humanitarian aid.

The situation in one of southern Africa's growing economies Zambia, which saw 3.1% growth last year, according to IMF figures, is also bad. About 50% of the population survives on less than R33.35 per day.

Chad has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

READ | Seven African countries have 40% of the world's child soldiers, says UN

Women there have little access to antenatal care, and diseases and poor cleanliness significantly increase the risk of a woman or infant not surviving the pregnancy.

In Burundi, half of the children under the age of five are malnourished while in Zimbabwe, an estimated 7 million people in a population of 15.99 million require food aid.

Mali has the eighth-highest child mortality rate in the world and the country is also unstable with a junta leadership in power. 

In Cameroon, 3.9 million people need aid, and in Niger 4.4 million people are acutely food insecure.

CARE came up with the figures through a system that analysed more than 5.8 million online articles in Arabic, English, French, German, and Spanish from 1 January 1 to 10 October 2022.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
care internationalafrica
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
65% - 492 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
13% - 98 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane remembered at memorial service

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane remembered at memorial service
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.80
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.38
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
923.18
+0.5%
Palladium
1,492.78
+3.1%
Gold
1,833.83
-0.1%
Silver
21.57
-0.3%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
74,196
+1.0%
All Share
80,227
+1.0%
Resource 10
72,070
+2.3%
Industrial 25
106,940
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,210
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

9h ago

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo