40m ago

Share

Women facing 'offline and online' violence ahead of elections in Zimbabwe - African commission

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights has raised concerns over what it called "offline and online" attacks on women ahead of the elections in Zimbabwe.
The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights has raised concerns over what it called "offline and online" attacks on women ahead of the elections in Zimbabwe.
David Prado
  • The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights called on the Zimbabwe government to protect women's rights.
  • There's only one female presidential candidate this year.
  • Patriarchal attitudes are still rife in Zimbabwe's politics.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) said it was concerned with what it called "offline and online" attacks on women ahead of the general elections in Zimbabwe.

Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, the Zimbabwe rapporteur and special rapporteur on the rights of women in Africa, said: "Persistent online violence targeting women often stems from the root causes of offline violence and, in many instances, escalates to physical harm."

To protect women who are at the forefront of political affairs, the ACHPR suggested the Zimbabwean government should "endeavour to strengthen its efforts in combatting hate speech and harmful content" because it led to violence against women in politics.

The ACHPR said it had received reports about gender-based violence and discrimination against women because of their or their relatives' political affiliations, particularly with the opposition.

READ | Crying fowl: Chamisa shares doubts about Zim elections as Zanu PF promises voters goats and chickens

With numerous red flags, such as court challenges and an uneven electoral field, violence against women made a bad situation worse.

"This distressing situation not only jeopardises the lives and well-being of these women, but also poses a significant threat to the credibility of the election and the democratic values within the country," said the ACHPR in a statement.

There's only one female presidential candidate in this year's election: Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance.

She had to file a court challenge to be accepted after her candidature was disqualified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on allegations that she had not paid nomination fees on time.

Another female politician candidate, Linda Masirira, of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats was disqualified from the polls on grounds that she failed to raise the required R360 million in nomination fees.

For Masirira, denied by the courts, "lawfare is a silent pandemic".

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa comes out in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

For most women's rights champions in Zimbabwe, this year's election further reduced women to cheerleaders in decision-making.

This is despite the fact that the 2013 Constitution's Sections 17, 56 and 80 advocate for women to participate in politics.

Under the law, 60 seats, in a Parliament with 210 members, should be reserved for women under the proportional representation ticket.

This year, there are 637 parliamentary contestants across the board and, of those, only 70 are women.

The main reasons for the downscaling of active participation by women, according to Helen Kadirire, of the Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence, are patriarchal attitudes.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwedemocracyelectionssouthern africagender based violence
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12344 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 590 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
23.26
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
925.22
-1.4%
Palladium
1,226.53
-3.6%
Gold
1,943.72
-1.1%
Silver
24.16
-2.4%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,286
-0.5%
All Share
78,642
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,788
-2.3%
Industrial 25
109,563
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,322
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

2h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo