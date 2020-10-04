34m ago

add bookmark

Wood market in Senegal's capital burnt to the ground

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senegalese firemen spray water over the smouldering Lambaye wood market in Dakar on 4 October 2020 after the Wood Market burnt to the ground.
Senegalese firemen spray water over the smouldering Lambaye wood market in Dakar on 4 October 2020 after the Wood Market burnt to the ground.
John Wessels / AFP
  • A historic wood market in Senegal's capital Dakar went up in flames.
  • A gas bottle is believed to have exploded in the market, setting it ablaze.
  • Luckily, no injuries occurred but hundreds of wood shop owners have lost their businesses and livelihoods.

A historic wood market in Senegal's capital Dakar went up in flames on Saturday night, with firefighters still quenching the smouldering remains the following morning, AFP journalists saw.

Named Parc Lambaye, the market lies in the built-up centre of the sprawling seaside city, and is known for its woodwork such as doorframes and cabinets.

"There were no deaths, only material damages," said one gendarme who declined to be named.

A huge blaze was ignited late on Saturday and lasted all night, burning the market to the ground, gendarmes and firefighters at the scene told AFP on Sunday.

Responders on the scene said they did not know what had ignited the fire, however.

On Sunday morning, firefighters were still using water hoses on smoking piles of rubble at the site.

Dakar is a West African metropolis of some 3.5 million inhabitants, where fires in its cramped informal markets are an occasional occurrence.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Senegal builds military camp near Mali boundary to deal with 'cross-border threats'
In Senegal, the struggles of a small airline during coronavirus
Senegal president Macky Sall agrees to lift ban, allows repatriation of coronavirus dead
Read more on:
dakarsenegalwood market
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 1120 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1786 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1356 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

3h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo