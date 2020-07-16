1h ago

add bookmark

Zimbabwe doctors threaten to strike over poor pay and a lack of Covid-19 PPEs

Getty Images
Getty Images

Senior doctors in Zimbabwe's public health service have threatened to walk out over low pay and lack of coronavirus protective gear, in the latest dispute to plague the country's battered health system.

Some 15 000 nurses have been on strike for two weeks over wages that have been hit by galloping inflation.

Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly, reaching 1 089 cases including 20 fatalities, according to official figures.

READ | Police arrest protesting nurses in Zimbabwe

"We are finding it difficult to continue offering services in our work stations because of a number of challenges... for which no solution has been proffered," the Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors' Association said.

Its notice to strike, seen by AFP on Thursday, takes effect in two weeks.

Price rises in Zimbabwe are running at more than 700%, eroding salaries and savings and reigniting memories of hyperinflation a decade ago.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week axed the health minister, Obadiah Moyo, over corruption allegations involving medical procurement worth $60 million.

Days later, the Health Services Board fired the heads of five state hospitals in what it termed "a restructuring exercise."

Related Links
Hungry Zimbabweans are risking elephant attacks and being robbed by armed gangs to get food from SA
Zimbabwe Health Minister Obediah Moyo sacked amid graft scandal
Zimbabwe nurses detained over pay strike granted bail
Read more on:
zimbabwecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 523 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1480 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 1302 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo