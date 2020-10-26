34m ago

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested at airport for 'attempting to smuggle gold'

A Zimbabwean mining boss has been arrested for alleged gold smuggling.
Jack Vearey/ Getty

Zimbabwe police on Monday arrested the boss of a miners' federation, formerly CEO of the football association, for allegedly trying to smuggle six kilogrammes of gold out of the country.

Henrietta Rushwaya, 53, president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation was busted at the main international airport in Harare with the precious mineral in her bag as she checked in for a flight to Dubai.

Police said the gold is valued at around US$366 000 (about 310 000 euros).

In a tweet, the police said Rushwaya was nabbed after "scanners at the airport checkpoint indicated that there was something in her hand luggage".

"Searches revealed that the suspect had 6.09 kilogrammes of gold which had not been legally and properly cleared with customs and relevant offices for export," police said.

"This is a suspected smuggling case," they added.

Rushwaya leads the federation which represents mainly small-scale and artisanal miners.

The former CEO of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is expected in court on Tuesday.

