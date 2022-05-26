34m ago

add bookmark

Zimbabwe secures 400 000 metric tons of maize as African countries look to stock up

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Image: Getty)
(Image: Getty)
  • Malawi and Zambia export a combined 400 000 metric tons of maize to Zimbabwe.
  • South Africa is the most maize secure country in the region with a stock-to-usage ratio of 24 percent.
  • Ukraine is calling for a "safe passage" to allow grain exports to Africa and its international markets.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has secured 400 000 metric tons of maize imports from Zambia and Malawi in what it calls "economic diplomacy" as several African countries start to shop around for grain.

The maize was scheduled to be delivered by 30 June to alleviate a food crisis in a country, that, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), had an estimated six million people in need of food aid.

"I am pleased to inform the nation that GMAZ has secured 400 000 tons of white maize from Malawi and Zambia," said GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

The maize was sourced from Zambia, Malawi's state companies as well as private sellers.

"Forty percent of this maize will be coming from grain utility companies namely Food Reserve Agency of Zambia and Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) of Malawi," he said.


In February, the Zimbabwean government allowed private grain millers to import cereals in the face of growing starvation.

Musarara said food imports were important because they enhanced "national food security in light of the degeneration of geo-politics in the grain farming regions of Eastern Europe".

Regional crisis

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) in its latest regional maize supply and market outlook update, said there would be increased demand in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Angola during the year.

These countries would rely on imports from countries such as South Africa, Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.

ALSO READ | Switching from Durban to East London port may solve grain exporters' problems

"Supplies in South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Malawi remained adequate and are expected to satisfy requirements of regional maize deficit countries," the report stated.

But reports in East Africa indicated that Zambia, Tanzania, and Malawi would soon run out of its surplus, forcing Kenya to look for yellow maize in Mexico.


Of the grain secure countries, South Africa was the most comfortable.

"In South Africa, the projected ending stock level as of April 30, 2022, is estimated at 2.1 million tons, with a stock to usage ratio of 24 percent," said FEWS NET.

However, since South Africa produced Genetically Modified (GMO) maize, it's not a first choice exporter for some African countries such as Kenya and Zimbabwe that had outlawed GMO maize.

If a "safe passage" plea called for by Ukraine for cereal imports was not granted, the country's inability to export its grain would further increase the prospect of famines, mostly in Africa.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwe
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3548 votes
No
53% - 3986 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,849.27
-0.2%
Silver
21.96
-0.1%
Palladium
2,013.00
+0.2%
Platinum
947.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
63,040
+3.1%
All Share
69,505
+2.8%
Resource 10
76,400
+2.6%
Industrial 25
75,274
+3.6%
Financial 15
15,856
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo