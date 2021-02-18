1h ago

add bookmark

Zimbabwe starts Covid-19 vaccinations, Vice President Chiwenga gets first shot

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabwe has begun vaccinations.
Zimbabwe has begun vaccinations.
Getty Images

Zimbabwe kicked-off its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Thursday after receiving a donation of 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China earlier in the week.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as the country's health minister, was the first to receive the jab, at Harare's Wilkins Hospital.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate around 60 000 healthcare and other frontline workers in the first round of vaccinations. The elderly and those with chronic conditions will follow.

The southern African country has so far reported more than 35 000 Covid-19 cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

Chiwenga told Parliament on Tuesday that Zimbabwe's vaccination programme, which is free of charge, was targeting at least 10 million people, roughly 60% of the population.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwecoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 983 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1201 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6207 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.33)
Gold
1783.17
(+0.29)
Silver
27.23
(-0.53)
Platinum
1265.50
(0.00)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2380.50
(+0.15)
All Share
66822.31
(-0.43)
Top 40
61456.14
(-0.46)
Financial 15
12426.11
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
89193.32
(-0.59)
Resource 10
65914.25
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo