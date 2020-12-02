Zimbabwe tightens gathering limits as Covid-19 cases rise

Zimbabwe’s government has reintroduced restrictions on gatherings and ordered strict adherence to measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amid concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in the country.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the number of people allowed to assemble at events of all kinds was reduced to 100.

Authorities had eased restrictions limiting attendance in gatherings after a decline of confirmed new infections in September – but a sudden spike in recent weeks has forced a government rethink.



An analysis of official Covid-19 data shows that new cases have been rising since November and are now averaging 100 cases daily, compared to the previous two months when infections stood at about 25 a day.

As of Wednesday, the country has registered 10 129 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 277 related deaths – up from 8 374 infections and 243 deaths a month ago.



