Zimbabwe turns 42: Opposition calls for 'legitimate democracy'

Main opposition leaders attended Independence Day celebrations.

Nelson Chamisa called for free and fair elections and an end to political violence.

A blundering economy continues to cast a shadow over Zimbabwe.

On Zimbabwe's inaugural Independence Day in 1980, Tanzanian president Julius "Mwalimu" Nyerere, in front of a packed Rufaro stadium in Harare, told the late President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe that he had inherited the "Jewel of Africa".

Then Nyerere warned Mugabe that he should not squander the jewel. Holding the microphone for Nyerere was the then minister of state security, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa would be by Mugabe's side for 37 years until finally pushing him out through a coup in 2017. Since then, Mnangagwa has been in charge.

Today marked the fifth Independence Day with Mnangagwa in power amid disputed elections.

In a statement to mark the day, Mnangagwa said:

Let us never forget the sacrifices our forefathers made in pursuit of a better Zimbabwe.

For the first time, the celebrations were held in Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, and opposition figures from the biggest opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa were part of the festivities.

"Whereas there are political differences, there is no debate about honour, respect and acknowledgement of all national institutions, organs, events and programmes. Our loyalty to Zimbabwe and our loyalty to the country is the absolute marker of the preservation of our history, legacy and identity as a people," said CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

However, despite attending the celebrations, the CCC emphasised that "the new gun today is not the AK-47, but the vote" rallying its supporters to remove Zanu PF from power.

Party leader Chamisa in his Independence Day celebration speech said Zimbabwe should grow into a "legitimate democracy".

"Independence means the respect of citizens and their dignity by leaders, good relationships, love and unity, free and fair elections without rigging, no killing of each other because the peace Zimbabweans enjoy was brought about by those elders, some of who are late," he said.

For many citizens, while festivities were underway, not knowing where their next meal would come from had become a stark reality in Zimbabwe.

Senzwani Moyo said:

I am a nurse, [and] got paid on Friday last week, but I have nothing to show for it. I don't know how I will even pay school fees for my daughter due next week. In short, I don't feel the independence spirit because I can't even afford to fend for my family.

According to the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), a family of five require an average of R6 000 per month for basic needs. On average, government workers earn about R3 000 a month and only soldiers received a salary increment of 37%, while the rest of the civil service continue to complain about poor remuneration and shoddy working conditions.





The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.