1h ago

add bookmark

Zimbabwe watchdog accuses Chinese bosses of worker abuse

Two workers in an underground mine.
Two workers in an underground mine.
Getty Images
  • A rights group in Zimbabwe has accused Chinese bosses of worker abuse
  • Two workers were shot and wounded by their Chinese bosses in the southern African country
  • This came after the Chinese bosses reneged on a promise to pay wages in US dollars instead of the local currency

A Zimbabwean rights group on Tuesday accused Chinese-run mining companies of "rampant abuse" after two workers were shot and wounded, allegedly by their Chinese boss, after they complained about outstanding wages.

Police in the central city of Gweru said the dispute erupted on June 21, when coalmine owner Zhang Xuelin, 41, reneged on a promise to pay wages in US dollars instead of the local currency, whose value is fast depreciating.

He allegedly tried to sack some of the most vocal workers, leading to an argument during which Zhang allegedly shot one of them in both thighs. A second worker had a bullet graze through his chin, said police.

Zhang has been charged with attempted murder and released on bail.

On Tuesday the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) slammed the ethics of Chinese employers in the country.

"The problem of ill-treatment of workers is systematic and widespread and what that (shooting) incident did was to expose the rampant abuse of workers," Shamiso Mutisi, deputy director at ZELA, told AFP.

"Wages are often very low and in many cases are not paid on time. If someone tries to exercise their right as a worker and demand what is due to them they get assaulted or shot."

The watchdog called on the authorities to keep a close eye on the situation.

China has funded and provided loans for many infrastructure projects across Africa in recent years, including the new parliament in Zimbabwe.

Tensions over China's strong presence have also boiled over in neighbouring Zambia where three Chinese factory bosses were allegedly killed by disgruntled employees last month.

Related Links
Zimbabwe court refuses to drop charges against 7 Chinese caught with rhino horns
Seven Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe court over rhino horn stash
Zim, China sign $1 billion deal... investment to create 25 000 jobs
Read more on:
chinazimbabwesouthern africa
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2228 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1088 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(-1.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-1.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.38)
Gold
1779.94
(+0.42)
Silver
18.16
(+1.76)
Platinum
826.00
(+1.53)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1932.00
(+2.42)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

13h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo