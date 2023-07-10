23m ago

Share

Zimbabwean gold dealer-cum-Zanu PF politician to host Floyd Mayweather in Harare

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Getty Images
  • Zimbabwean gold dealer-cum-politician Scott Pedzisayi Sakupwanya will be hosting retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather in Harare at the end of this week.
  • Mayweather will spend two days in Harare before a visit to Johannesburg later in the week.
  • Both men love flaunting their riches, with Sakupwanya having come into the public eye for taking pictures with gold bars and millions of American dollars.

Zimbabwean gold dealer-cum-politician Scott Pedzisayi Sakupwanya will be hosting retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather in the capital Harare at the end of this week.

Sakupwanya is the councillor for Mabvuku, a suburb in Harare. He's vying for a parliamentary seat at the upcoming general elections on 23 August.

News of Mayweather making the trip to Harare did the rounds last week when Sakupwanya said he would host the retired boxer, but there was no word from Mayweather until late on Sunday.

In a video posted on Twitter and shared widely on WhatsApp, Mayweather announced his "motherland tour of Africa" that will start in Harare and end in Johannesburg.

"Africa, the moneyman is on his way. We start off in Zimbabwe on July 13th and 14th. I need everybody in Africa to mark your calendars.

"July 15th and 16th in Johannesburg, South Africa," Mayweather said in the video.

The two's first encounter was in Dubai in May last year.

The state-controlled Herald newspaper called their meeting a product of the Zimbabwean government's "engagement and re-engagement policy", which seeks to "[improve] relations between Zimbabwe and other countries and global institutions]".

Sakupwanya had been in Dubai following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the second president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, who served from 2004 until his death.

At the same time, Mayweather was scheduled for an exhibition fight with his former sparring partner, Don Moore. The fight was cancelled because of the sheikh's death.

WATCH | Brawl erupts as Mayweather faces off with YouTube star Paul

Sakupwanya rose to prominence in 2020, when pictures of him posing with gold bars and money amounting to what was said to be $5 million (R94 million) in cash went viral. His flashy lifestyle is similar to that of Mayweather.

In Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary, "a four-part investigation by Al Jazeera's investigative unit which revealed a series of gold smuggling gangs in southern Africa", self-styled prophet Uebert Angel said Sakupwanya was "the biggest gold guy in Zimbabwe. He's right there; he's in his house, sleeping on five million US dollars."

According to Al Jazeera, Sakupwanya used to be the help of another implicated gold dealer, Ewan Macmillan, but has since overtaken his former boss.

Macmillan was also featured in the documentary. In one of the interviews, he claimed: "I have [Zimbabwean President Emmerson] Mnangagwa's gold-studded Rolex because the son ran into debt and had to pay the debt off."

"I paid the debt off and he said: 'Please don't tell my dad.' I’ve got the dad's watch; it's blue-faced with gold studs all around. So, I've [got] all that in a safe."

He also claimed to be the president's business partner and that he once spent 60 days in jail to protect Mnangagwa during the era of former president Robert Mugabe.

Last week, Macmillan apologised to Mnangagwa and others he implicated in the documentary, saying: "I made many statements under the influence of alcohol that were boastful, untrue, derogatory and malicious, [and which] have caused harm to those around me".

Meanwhile, Sakupwanya is stopping at nothing to win the Mabvuku seat for the ruling Zanu-PF; he claimed to have used about R47.5 million to rehabilitate roads in the suburb.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott sakupwanyafloyd mayweatherzimbabwesouthern africa
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2629 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 8141 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.83
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.14
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.63
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Platinum
905.27
-0.3%
Palladium
1,234.77
0.0%
Gold
1,924.87
-0.1%
Silver
23.09
-0.0%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
68,739
-1.1%
All Share
74,007
-1.1%
Resource 10
59,896
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,763
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,932
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo