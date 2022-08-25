27m ago

add bookmark

Zimbabwean hospital offers to pay medical bill of migrant woman berated by Limpopo MEC

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Photo: Joshua Sebola
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Photo: Joshua Sebola
  • A private hospital in Harare has offered to pay the medical bill of a Zimbabwean woman who was berated by the Limpopo health MEC for getting treatment at a South African hospital.
  • Arundel Hospital says it is trying to contact Bela Bela Hospital to settle the Zimbabwean woman's bill.
  • Zimbabwean political commentator Kudzai Mutisi says the move by Arundel Hospital is commendable.

A private hospital in Zimbabwe has offered to pay the medical bill of a woman at the centre of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's rant about migrants from Zimbabwe being a "huge strain" on the provincial healthcare system.

Arundel Hospital in Harare called on anyone with information on the woman to contact them after a video emerged of Ramathuba berating her for getting treatment in South Africa. The woman is thought to be from Zimbabwe.

In an interview from Harare with News24, Blessing Chitsato, operations manager of Arundel Hospital, said they were willing to foot the medical bill but were having trouble contacting the Limpopo hospital.

He said: 

We are struggling to get through to the hospital where she was said to be admitted. We don't know her name or anything, for now. We are searching. As soon as we get something positive, we will share [it].

Ramathuba's statement that undocumented migrants are placing a strain on service delivery in the health sector has divided opinion.

Zimbabwean political commentator Kudzai Mutisi said the move by Arundel Hospital was commendable.

"Arundel's gesture is exactly what's needed by the patient. Everyone else has been focusing on Dr Phophi Ramathuba's conduct and the Zimbabwean government's shortcomings.

READ | 'This is not political': Ramathuba says foreigners not budgeted for as she doubles down on comments

"The patient needs assistance in paying the medical bills, and that's the least we can do to console her after that traumatic and dehumanising incident. In our quarrels and debates, we risk forgetting that there is a vulnerable human being involved," he said.

While the South African health department said health workers should have a high moral obligation toward their patients, it added that the health sector was under strain.

"Limpopo province is one of the affected provinces, and despite these challenges, healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligations and standards in their work, in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa," the department said in a statement.

In South Africa, only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phophi ramathubakudzai mutisizimbabwehealthsouthern africa
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 946 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 744 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
46% - 1512 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 96 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.85
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,758.46
+0.4%
Silver
19.19
+0.4%
Palladium
2,092.50
+2.7%
Platinum
885.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
101.22
+1.0%
Top 40
63,546
+0.7%
All Share
70,257
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,098
+0.7%
Industrial 25
86,246
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,628
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo