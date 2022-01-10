16m ago

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa axes state security minister for 'inappropriate conduct'

Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Jekesai Njikizana /AFP

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

Ncube becomes the second minister to be fired by Mnangagwa within two years.

The first was former health and child care minister Obadiah Moyo over allegations that he was involved in corruption regarding a $60-million deal to procure Covid-19 medical supplies.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said the axing was with "immediate effect for conduct inappropriate of a Minister of Government".

READ | With R2500, we can smuggle you into SA - Zimbabwe traffickers

Ncube was until recently viewed as a close ally of Mnangagwa, having come into government as provincial minister in the Midlands after the November 2017 coup.

Prior to that, Ncube had been in the ruling Zanu-PF's youth structures in the Midlands, whoch is Mnangagwa's political base.

As state security minister, Ncube was in charge of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

During the January 2019 fuel riots, he ordered a total blackout of the internet, as the government responded with a coordinated crackdown that resulted in hundreds of arrests and multiple deaths.

Ncube was later added to the United States sanctions list because of a series of crackdowns on the opposition and civil society organisations.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

