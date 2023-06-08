Zimbabweans urged to use ZEP extension to apply for other permits

The Zimbabwean Community in South Africa says there are delays and glitches in the visa application system.

Some Zimbabweans say they will go home to vote despite visa extensions.

About 10 000 out of around 180 000 had asked for assistance for repatriation at the end of June.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa has urged Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders to hastily migrate to mainstream work permits.

This after the Department of Home Affairs announced another moratorium on the ZEP, which was due to expire in three weeks' time.

The new grace period of the ZEP is another six months, which ends on 31 December 2023.

The extension comes after a last-minute influx in visa and waiver applications.

At the time of the extension, Home Affairs received between 1 000 and 1 500 applications per day, a huge uptick from the situation a few months ago.

While urging Zimbabweans to apply for the other permits on offer, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa said there were challenges it wanted to be addressed so everyone had a fair and timely chance to migrate to other visas.

"We have also raised issues of poor website response rates and timeouts by VFS [visa facilitation services], the issue of booking slots and unavailability, as well as the premium lounge costs [of R500], which inhibit the ease of application by our community," the organisation said in a statement.

Nicholas Mabhena from the African Diaspora Forum urged Zimbabweans, whose passports expire this year, to apply for new ones and use them for permit applications.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi told News24 the Zimbabwean government was humbled by South Africa's decision.

"We would like to urge those Zimbabweans who want to stay beyond the extension not to waste time but apply so that they are not found compromised in the near future.

"We are grateful for what SA has done for Zimbabweans," he said.

For some ZEP holders, the possibility of an extension was known before the South African government made the public announcement.

Stella Chibamu thought it was a hoax when her bank sent her an SMS informing her "your work permit expires on 31 December 2023. Please take your new permit, passport, and proof of employment to the nearest branch".

If she did not do so, the bank said she would be unable to use the account after 31 January.

Chibamu had not bothered to apply for other permits offered by the South African government and decided to return home to plot her next move.

"I had already told myself that I would see what to do after the elections in Zimbabwe. I work in the hotel and catering industry in SA, and it was made clear that I was in my last month of employment," she said.

However, Chibamu added she had every reason to apply for other permits because the government had been understanding to Zimbabweans when it came to their legality to live and work in South Africa.

Stanley Ncube belongs to a WhatsApp group that shares information about politics in Zimbabwe.

Around 20:00 on Wednesday, he said a member posted a leaked document from Home Affairs.

The memo informed the border management authority and provincial, regional, and district immigration about the extension.

"At first, I thought it was fake, but I later noticed it was a real directive," Ncube said.

He added the extension would not stop him from going home to vote in August.

"We don't like the situation we are in. For many of us, it's because of a political failure, and if we don't correct that at home, we will continue to be seen as a regional burden. So, voting in August is that important for me and others out there," Ncube said.

On Wednesday, Hamadziripi told Newsroom Afrika about 10 000 Zimbabweans had asked for assistance with repatriation.

This is far below the estimated 180 000 Zimbabweans holding ZEPs.

