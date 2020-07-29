1h ago

Zimbabwe's land minister dies days after personal driver is buried

Crecey Kuyedzwa
Zimbabwe's agriculture minister Perrance Shiri has died.
Zimbabwe's agriculture minister Perrance Shiri has died.
Twitter, @edmnangagwa

Zimbabwe's Lands and Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri has died just days after his driver, who succumbed to Covid-19.

The cause of Shiri's death has not been made public yet.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, several days after his personal driver was buried. The assistant had tested positive for Covid-19 before his death, The East African reported.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Through his Twitter account, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Shiri's death but did not give information on the circumstances that led to his death.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague.

"Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country.MHRIP," read Mnangagwa's tweet.

The number of Covid-19 cases has spiked in Zimbabwe, with the Ministry of Health saying the country had 2 817 confirmed cases, including 604 recoveries and 40 deaths as of Tuesday.

Zimbabwe's Parliament on Tuesday announced it was adjourning business to 25 August to allow for disinfection of the premises after some members of Parliament and staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

