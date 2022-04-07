ANALYSIS | Ayabulela Dlakavu and Bhaso Ndzendze: Is South Africa on the verge of state failure?

Of all the indicators of a functional state, South Africa probably only just manages to maintain a decent image within the international community, writes Ayabulela Dlakavu and Bhaso Ndzendze.

With Covid-19 now well and truly part of our everyday life, several of South Africa's mounting pre-pandemic socio-economic and political issues have returned to national consciousness.



Nowhere are these issues more amplified than in the unemployment and immigration crises and widespread insecurity. Let us unpack the real state of the nation and whether the following indicators paint a picture of a country fast approaching state failure and a possible revolution.



A failed state is essentially one that is unable to execute its primary responsibilities to its citizens, chief among them are welfare, basic services, maintaining sovereignty (including secure territorial borders) and being recognised by the international community of states.

Of all the indicators of a functional state, South Africa probably only just manages to maintain a decent image within the international community (despite hardly settling on a coherent foreign policy even though a single political party has governed it for the past 28 years without interruption).

South Africa's crisis is first and foremost grounded in its structurally flawed economy that renders the majority of its permanent population as perennial outliers of the mainstream economy and opportunities emerging therefrom.

Deliberately or not, the current government's shambolic management of the public basic education system has certainly maintained the objectives of Bantu Education – handicapping the majority black population such that their educational attainment and skills inhibit their economic activity. How else would one explain the Grade 12 pass rates as determined by the Department of Basic Education? After all, it is the basic education system that is meant to empower children and adolescents to recognise their talents and discover their suitable career trajectories. The higher education sector (in a perfect South Africa) would then be in a prime position to transform these pupils from basic education into refined world shapers that are able to adapt and thrive in the 21st-century labour and entrepreneurial markets. This ideal interplay between basic and higher education is not happening because the government, partially held hostage by a monopolistic teacher's union, has mismanaged basic education for over 28 years. What we then have is a significant drop-out rate at the basic education level (which is also symptomatic of other socio-economic issues such as poverty and parental unemployment), and misalignment between higher education and the 21st-century global economy.

Poverty and unemployment

We then move to the issue of widespread poverty and unemployment.

These two conjoined socio-economic issues create the perfect storm for other social ills such as crime, societal violence (gender-based and otherwise), and feelings of relative deprivation that breed other issues like social unrest (July 2021 riots, Operation Dudula) and xenophobia.

The national government's inability to develop and adopt a long-term developmental vision and incrementally but consistently pursue such a vision through shorter medium-term plans, policies and programmes is one of the fundamental causes of South Africa's meagre economic growth. Of course, occasional global economic shocks have certainly negatively impacted our national economic performance, but these are periodic shocks that tend to amplify our long-standing structural economic issues outlined earlier.

On to the issue of South Africa's territorial integrity, immigration and the not-so-small matter of foreign policy (which impacts our ability to form meaningful economic relations with other states and non-state developmental actors).

The security cluster (including but not limited to the Department of Home Affairs) has not done its best to secure South Africa's borders, which have long made the country vulnerable to illegal immigration and associated ills (drug trafficking, hijackings, theft and many more). The fact that the Department of Home Affairs no longer enjoys a monopoly on issuing vital documents such as identity documents and passports is very unfortunate.

More fundamentally, it is symbolic of the degeneration of our state institutions and rule of law. It is, however, important to note that South Africa's indirect support for bad governance, particularly in the SADC region, has contributed to the immigration issues facing the nation. However, this does not excuse the security cluster's failure to safeguard the nation's borders because that is one of the core responsibilities attached to statehood.

With international terrorism having reached an alarming scale in Mozambique recently, one wonders if our security cluster can detect, let alone combat, terrorist networks should they cross our borders. If our institutions cannot detect nor manage domestic unrest, how can we even expect them to detect highly sophisticated and connected international terror groups?

Formations such as Operation Dudula are a motion of no-confidence in state institutions due to their collective failure to create conditions that allow citizens to realise their potential and dreams, with these groupings opting to instead take matters into their own hands. They further demonstrate the state's abdication of its responsibilities and declining capacity.

While vigilantism should be condemned in all its forms, one wonders if such groupings would have emerged if South Africa had not degenerated to this point where real unemployment (encompassing the broader definition of those who are "unemployed and no longer looking") is close to 50%.

Heightened nationalism

Identity politics is often a symptom of declining economic wellbeing. Heightened nationalism may perhaps be a reaction to the seeming collapse of the nation and state institutions, in addition to the effects of multiple economic shocks stemming from within and without South Africa, including deindustrialisation. Against these trends, socio-economic and security indicators position South Africa as a failing state.



The future of South Africa lies in the rejuvenation and renewal of our state institutions, which are custodians of our education, health and security sectors, and our economy. Despite being repeated to death and cheapened by the ruling elite, the renewal of state institutions is important in a society where only a capable state can create favourable conditions to enable citizens and businesses to thrive.



- Dr Ayabulela Dlakavu is a Research Fellow at the Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Johannesburg (UJ). Dr Bhaso Ndzendze is the Head of the Department of Politics and International Relations and the 4IR and Digital Policy Research Unit (UJ).

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24