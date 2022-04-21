ANALYSIS | Catherine Sutherland: Were the floods in Durban' initially invisible' to those governing the city?

The lessons learnt in the Palmiet Catchment during the 2019 and 2022 flooding in Durban, have been invaluable and provide opportunities for scaling up climate adaptation responses that make a difference, writes Catherine Sutherland.

On 11 April, was the risk of the floods and the floods themselves 'initially invisible' to those tasked with governing Durban: namely politicians, city officials, the private sector, research institutions and citizens? Or was the city prepared for what was to come?



Professor Francois Engelbrecht, from the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand, outlined the extreme nature of the floods that devastated Durban last week, comparing them to the worst floods South Africa has experienced in 100 years. He stated that there is no precedent for the nature of the flood event that took place on Monday, 11 April.

Due to their scale and intensity, the floods and landslides that occured over a 15 hour period in our city on that fateful day brought a new focus to risk and vulnerability in Durban.

As a city, we know that floods and localised landslides will increase due to climate change and dynamic and rapid formal and informal urban-rural development. We understand that this will require sustained effort from the state, private sector, funding organisations, research institutions and citizens to save lives and protect infrastructure and the built and green environment. So what has the city done so far to reduce this risk?

Professor Engelbrecht stated that the 2019 floods in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal should have been a clear warning to the government of the vulnerability of communities to heavy mudslides and floods. He argued that "climate science is thus clear that South Africa needs to invest in climate change adaptation and the uptake of early warnings by communities – flood-related risks will only be increasing."

The 2019 floods and the smaller ones that came before them were taken seriously by the people of Durban: we were warned, we did learn, and we have intervened at both a community and state level to begin to adapt to climate change.



So what has Durban done to adapt to climate change and is this aligned with the nature of last week's event?



Climate adaptation strategy

Durban is a nexus of increasing poverty and inequality, social, economic and environmental disruptions and increasing risk and vulnerability, like many other cities around the world. However, it is also a place of resilience and sustainability as a result of the capacity of people, who draw on different knowledge systems and participate in innovative governance platforms to bring about change.

Durban's climate adaptation strategy includes efforts to:

1) restore ecological infrastructure in the city or rehabilitate and work with nature;

2) develop social networks and local governance platforms to support community-based early flood warning systems and environmental citizenship; and

3) build state-citizen relationships in catchment management.

The pioneering Transformative Riverine Management Programme, led by a transversal municipal team, recognises the value of investing in riverine and catchment management and ecological restoration to reduce the load of alien and natural vegetation and solid waste moving down Durban's 4000 kilometres of rivers during heavy rainfall.

The business case for this programme has shown the economic and social value of keeping bridges and culverts clear to reduce the risks of floods. This was abundantly evident when Quarry Road West informal settlement was overcome on Monday night just after 21:00, when the river changed its course due to vegetation and solid waste blockages in bridges, adjacent to the settlement. Up until 17:00 that evening, these had been open and free-flowing and were managing high river levels. The flooding caused the loss of 450 informal houses and resulted in significant erosional and infrastructural damage.

A second element of Durban's climate adaptation strategy, namely social networks for environmental governance, helped reduce the impact of this disaster.

Early-warning system

The community based early flood warning system in the Palmiet Catchment is a partnership between the Coastal Stormwater and Catchment Management Department, led by Geoff Tooley, researchers from the School of Built Environment and Development Studies (SoBEDS) at University of KwaZulu-Natal, and community leaders in Quarry Road West informal settlement, including a Green Corridor community-based officer and Enviro-champs funded by the Development Bank South Africa and AFD France.

Coastal Stormwater and Catchment Management Department uses the FEWS system and radar to monitor storm cells in local catchments, providing real-time data on storms and rainfall, and river levels in the Palmiet Catchment.

Researchers from SoBEDS have developed local environmental governance networks, and they transfer flood risk warnings and rainfall and river level data from municipal officials to local community leaders through WhatsApp groups.

This information was transferred across this network from 15:00 on Sunday, 10 April, with updates being communicated between all network members until 03:00 on Tuesday, 12 April. This included municipal weather and river data, risk warnings translated by UKZN researchers, and on the ground conditions provided by community members.

Load shedding implemented by Eskom between 20:00 and 22:00 on the Monday night in the Palmiet Catchment disrupted the radar, and added to the complexity of trying to understand the risk. However, at that point information from the community and researchers on the ground, provided evidence which compensated for the temporary lack of scientific data.

While this community based early flood warning system could not prevent the damage caused by the floods in Quarry Road West informal settlement, it significantly reduced the loss of life.

The Green Corridor community based officer and Enviro-champs worked throughout the day and night, alongside community members, municipal officials and researchers, to share knowledge and provide warnings, which had been transferred through the local flood warning system, saving people's lives. This included the efforts of a municipal official and Green Corridor community-based officer, through established state-citizen relationships, who put up white and red hazard tape along the edges of the Palmiet River where the informal houses and pathways were adjacent to treacherous and unstable rivers banks during the floods.

One death



Tragically, one person lost their life in the settlement. This was due to coming in contact with an illegal electricity system and water, and not due to drowning. While traumatised and broken by the loss of land, houses, and belongings in the settlement, the community, along with researchers and the municipality, recognise the value of the community based early flood warning system, which they believe played a major role in preventing the loss of life.

What matters most, is that while we have begun this journey, we have realised how far we have to go, as quickly as possible, to address the challenges facing us.



The scale of the disaster last week over-extended the innovative interventions that have been put in place in Durban since the early 2000s, by municipal officials, research institutions, community-based organisations and citizens in both formal and informal contexts to address climate change. The disaster also revealed new challenges that the city must address through its climate adaptation efforts, most notably the risk of 'initially invisible' landslides. These are invisible due to their physical nature and a lack of knowledge and understanding of the relationship between buildings and landscapes.

The risk of slope failure due to saturated soil on steep slopes, particularly in rapidly developed urban areas, has to become part of the geographic literacy of the city.

The lessons learnt in the Palmiet Catchment in 2019 and again in 2022, have been invaluable and provide opportunities for scaling up climate adaptation responses that make a difference. While the floods on 11 April may have appeared to be 'initially invisible' until the devastation struck, the efforts of many stakeholders across the city since 2000 have ensured that the risk of climate change was and will continue to be made visible, to protect people and places in Durban.

- Associate Professor Catherine Sutherland is with the School of Built Environment and Development Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban

