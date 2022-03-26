ANALYSIS | Charles Villa-Vicencio: Religious captivity In Ukraine and South Africa

Russia, Ukraine and South Africa face entrenched ethnic and cultural differences that evoke religiopolitical tensions. Charles Villa-Vicencio examines if nationalistic religion is a mere shadow of a prevailing political order.

Religious nationalism bears down on the world as a body of death. Christian nationalism was the heartbeat of apartheid. It is the inner soul of Russian President Vladmir Putin’s imperialism. Add greed, privilege, ethnicity, racism and gender privilege to fundamentalist religion, and the bomb explodes.



There is no obvious parallel between the inherent tensions in South African church history and those in the Orthodox churches in Russia and Ukraine. Some similarities are, however, ominous.

All three countries face entrenched ethnic and cultural differences that evoke religiopolitical tensions. This poses the question of whether nationalistic religion is a mere shadow of a prevailing political order?

Fuelled by the pursuit of political power, land grabs, and nationalist aggression, the Russian Orthodox Church was spawned by the Great Ecclesial Schism of 1054. The Roman Catholic pope excommunicated the patriarch of Constantinople (currently Istanbul), who responded by excommunicating the pope!

Ukraine

Extending its influence in the thirteen century, the Constantinian Orthodox Church established Orthodoxy in Kyiv in Ukraine, where it became the heart of Orthodoxy in the region, until its prominence shifted to Moscow three centuries later. This situation endured until the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, when a group of churches in Ukraine established the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), declaring loyalty to the Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople, who is presently the spiritual leader of 260 million Orthodox Christians worldwide.

Approximately 75% of Russians claim cultural allegiance to the Russian Orthodox Church, and 70% of Ukrainians are Orthodox adherents. The Russian Orthodox Church continues to acknowledge Kyiv as the historic birthplace of Orthodoxy and the soul of Mother Russia.

The Patriarch of the Russian Church views Vladimir Putin’s war as a form of legitimate resistance to Western aggression and secular values, while several clergy in the Russian Church condemn the war as an act of fratricide. The OCU opposes the war.

The escalation of nationalism and religious extremism in states bordering Ukraine, such as Poland, Hungary, the Baltic states, and Europe and Eurasia, raises fundamental questions concerning the role of state and populist religion in future political developments in the West and beyond.

The history of this brand of religion, which often includes right-wing extremism, provokes memories of ethnic polarisation and fascism in Europe during the last century that impacted on the entire world – including South Africa.

Elder statesman, Henry Kissinger, suggests it is time for political compromise, counselling Ukraine not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), while supporting it’s right to determine the direction of its economic and political policies.

South Africa

The question is why South Africa abstained from the vote in the UN General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, refusing to join 28 other African states from condemning Russian aggression. The answer presumably includes loyalty to its place in the Non-Aligned Movement, nostalgia for Russia by ANC cadres in pre-democratic times, and speculation about prospective mediation in the Russian - Ukrainian war?

The Protestant churches in South Africa were the backbone of colonial subjugation and white domination. This led directly in the nineteenth century to a breakaway by the African Independent Churches from churches established by colonial missionaries.

Wider rebellion against ecclesial white domination came in 1985 with the publication of the Kairos Document by politically aware, predominantly black Christians.

The document established a clear distinction between state theology, which supported the apartheid state; church theology, which favours reconciliation as a defining principle of the South African conflict; and prophetic theology, which rejects the "tyranny in the Christian tradition".

Taking sides with the poor and committing itself to acts of civil disobedience against white supremacy, Kairos theologians called on nations in the West to support economic boycotts and disinvestment campaigns. Groups within and outside the South African church shared initiatives to make the country ungovernable, calling on people to pray for the government's downfall.

Institutional churches were presented with a challenge from which they have arguably not recovered. The influence of white suburban congregations has declined, with many becoming increasingly pietistic and socially isolated from the black community.

Most white believers are apparently supportive of the primarily white DA and Freedom Front Plus, while most black believers are conceivably supportive of the ANC, the EFF, and other black-majority political parties – which indicates an important subjective, religious dimension to South African politics.

Prophetic theology faces three options: Sectarian forms of activism, pompous rhetoric, or strategic peacebuilding. Church theology in South Africa is dangerously susceptible to cultural, racial and spiritual captivity. This can only undermine any attempt at serious nation-building in South Africa or any form of mediation in the Ukrainian-Russian war.

* Charles Villa-Vicencio is Emeritus Professor, University of Cape Town, and Visiting Professor, Conflict Resolution Programme, Georgetown University, Washington DC.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.