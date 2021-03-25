ANALYSIS | Does the Constitutional Court have the fortitude to defend rule of law, judiciary?

Omphemetse Sibanda writes that the issue is not just about former president Jacob Zuma defying a Constitutional Court order, but that there is a broader disrespect for the rule of law, the Constitution, the judiciary and the commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Thursday 25 March 2021, the Constitutional Court will hear an application for contempt of court order against the former president Jacob Zuma.



The application is consequent to Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the Zondo Commission to give evidence.

Although the issue is framed as former president Jacob Zuma’s contempt of an order of the Constitutional Court, the broader picture is that it is about disrespect of the rule of law, the Constitution, the judiciary and the commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

John Mukum Mbaku recently wrote a very incisive academic article on the threat to the rule of law in Africa.

He begins with the writing by Karl De Schweinitz who said: "[L]ike motherhood and patriotism, [democracy] is thought to be a noble condition and so is evoked by politicians, publicists, preachers, and demagogues to prove their unsullied intentions and just claim to popular support." That said, Mbaku made an important observation, which in essence speaks to the link between democracy and the rule of law.

Certain values and characteristics have the power to make, break or define a democracy.

"Adherence or fidelity to the rule of law is one of them and it is an important foundation on which democracy is built; it is not only the heart and soul of a democratic society but without it, members of society would find it very difficult to live together peacefully," correctly states Mbaku.

Protection of the Constitution

The passion and relentless of the rule of law defenders in South Africa is encouraging, which is driven by genuine concerns for the life of our democracy.

As South Africa struggles to navigate the unsettling reality of the basic tenets of our democracy desecrated almost daily by rogue individuals on our streets, in Parliament, in and outside our courts, and at the Zondo commission, the various organisations and individuals have taken their patriotism and civic duty to heart to organise a campaign calling for the protection of the Constitution and safeguarding the rule of law.

"Our future as a democracy is only as secure as our refusal to tolerate the destabilisation of the state and our unyielding defence of the Constitution, the foundational creed of this nation and the supreme law of the land. We, therefore, call on all people of goodwill to vigorously oppose this threat to our democracy and to defend the abiding values enshrined in the Constitution," read one of the statements from the recently launched Defend Our Democracy South Africa campaign statement.

The content of the statement is worth repeating, as it touches on many issues some of us would rather ignore for political expediency or render inconsequential in rhetorical political speeches.

I cannot pass on the opportunity to state that some of the prominent individuals and political elites who are signatories to the Defend Our Democracy South Africa campaign in the past stood silently when our rule of law was maligned by their political parties and their motive cannot be trusted. Their consciences must be eating them up! Or perhaps, as Adriaan Basson wrote on News24, they may be hoping the campaign will trigger the formation of a new political party or give impetus to efforts to topple the ANC from the power it failed to leverage for the benefit of all South Africans.

I read an interesting article penned by Lindiwe Mazibuko in the Sunday Times titled, "Uniting to defend our constitution against Zuma and his threats".

Mazibuko’s article and another article titled "Protect our constitution by arresting Zuma" may suggest that arresting Zuma is the panacea for our problems regarding the falling respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. I would like to take a different view, that in as much as Zuma's actions are the trigger point for concerns about the rule of law, the call to arms to defend the Constitution must address every malfeasance against the Constitution and its functionaries.

Problems don't end with the ANC

Perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa must start to drop from his government all individuals who are heavily implicated in corrupt activities and state capture, and let the long arm of the law do its work.

We know for now that the ANC's integrity commission is a toothless dog that is usurping to some degree the functions of our criminal justice system.

Our problems do not only end with the ANC as the ruling party.

Some opposition political parties will do their best to hide their filthy linen of corruption and/or unlawful activities within their ranks, as observed by Judith February.

In our country, requirements of legal certainty, transparency, respect for fundamental rights and equality before the law are faltering. The main question is: What are you going to do about it?

The preamble to our Constitution reflects shared common values and our commitment as citizens of the Republic of South Africa to uphold those values through our elected representatives. Notable are the following words:

- We, therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic to ­ - Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights; - Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law; - Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and - Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

As a country, we have to a substantial degree failed to live up to the pledge we made.

Fortunately, as ordinary citizens, we can take comfort in knowing that we are not to be blamed for the growing disrespect of the Constitution and the rule of law.

It is our elected representatives who are leading the assault on our Constitution and our shared common values.

On Thursday, when the Constitutional Court deals with an unprecedented case of a former president having defied its order, one should expect a flurry of significant criticism to be levelled against the Constitutional Court and its justices, whatever the outcome.

Once all is said and done, Thursday will demonstrate to the public if the Constitutional Court has the fortitude to defend the rule of law and the judiciary in general.

One only hopes that the Judiciary will be left alone, as it does its best to secure the rule of law in South Africa, independently and impartially. Further, that lawyers will stop the hollow pomposity to the excited gallery and also do their best to foster the respect of the rule of law – and stop embarrassing the legal profession like some of the few theatricals from lawyers observed at the Zondo commission.

You do not need to look beyond the Zondo commission to know that corrupt and thieving hands have been busy milking the country's resources dry in broad daylight, without any consequence. The pervasion of poverty and suffering did nothing to deter these persona non grata political elites because the rule of law to them has been like a toothless dog.

What we must do as a country is to protect the Zondo commission until the sun does not shine.

Australia's Fitzgerald inquiry

The 1987 "Commission of Inquiry into Possible Illegal Activities and Associated Police Misconduct", known as the Fitzgerald Inquiry, was largely successful because the law and the government gave the necessary support and protection to the commission and its chair Tony Fitzgerald QC.

Like in South Africa, Queensland cabinet members were involved in corrupt activities. The support given to Fitzgerald Inquiry included assurances by the government that the inquiry would be proper, honest and comprehensive and that Tony Fitzgerald QC would be given total access to Police and Governmental material. Even Cabinet minutes and like material was made available.

Further, the inquiry was provided with all the necessary resources to discharge its terms of reference successfully.

On the other hand, the Zondo commission is forever threatened by the political elites and the government, with the Minister of Finance seemingly not seeing the need to fund the operations of the commission, but ready to allocate the taxpayers money to some useless and bottomless units of the government. But it is unfair perhaps to compare the South African government support of the Zondo commission to the support that was given to the Fitzgerald Inquiry.

Unlike in South Africa, the establishment of the Fitzgerald Commission was the labour of love to combat corruption and illicit activities in Queensland. It is because of this support for it to run to its conclusion that policing and the political landscape in Queensland and across Australia changed for the better.

Moreover, the Fitzgerald Commission led to significant developments - for example, ministers being jailed, former Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen charged with perjury for evidence given to the Inquiry, and many convictions of police officers.

In fact, the Fitzgerald Inquiry report led to the establishment of Australia's first anti-corruption commission. This is the kind of result we are waiting to follow from the Zondo Commission. One just hopes that President Ramaphosa will not abuse his powers of pardon to get some of the political elites off the hook.

Will the ANC-led government be brave enough to protect South Africans from these threats? This is the question to be answered by the ANC come the outcome of the Constitutional Court case against the former president.

In conclusion, the sad reality highlighted by Mbaku is that, "although many countries in Africa now boast of governing processes with separation of powers, with checks and balances, the rule of law remains elusive and is threatened on a daily basis by various actions undertaken by both state and non-state actors".

- Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda, Legal Scholar Without Borders, is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North-West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the former Vista University, Soweto Campus.

