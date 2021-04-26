ANALYSIS | Four factors blocking medicines made in Africa

The African Union is in the process of creating the African Medicines Agency (similar to the European Medicines Agency) to facilitate continent-wide regulation of medicines, but so far, few nations have backed the plan, writes Francis Aboagye-Nyame.

As Covid-19 began to spread around the globe in March 2020, drug supplies — ironically — shrank, because of the pandemic’s impact on global supply chains.

Chinese factories, which produce about 70% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that Indian drug manufacturers use, were shuttered during China’s severe lockdown early last year. Much of the world relies on India’s exports of 26 key generic drugs and drug ingredients, but without raw ingredients, India was forced to restrict its pharmaceutical exports, which account for one fifth (in volume) of the world’s exports of generics.