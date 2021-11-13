ANALYSIS | Songezo Zibi, Adam Habib, Theuns Eloff, Yasmin Sooka on the complicated legacy of FW de Klerk

Frederik Willem de Klerk was a man of many seasons and many complexities. Above all he was a polarising figure.

As the son of a National Party minister and senator and nephew of hardline Prime Minister JG Strijdom, few expected that De Klerk would be the one to get negotiations rolling to end apartheid. This alone should have secured his legacy.

However, it was De Klerk himself, who did not do himself any favours.

He was a reluctant participant in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He never stepped forwarded and told the families of the victims of apartheid what had happened to their loved ones under his watch.

During the course of hundreds of interviews, De Klerk never indicated that process of dismantling apartheid, which he helped initiate, was borne from a moralistic or ethical conviction.

In 2020, he caused an uproar by denying that the system of racial suppression was a "crime against humanity".

His remarks were later retracted.

On Thursday, following his death, a video was released in which the visibly frail De Klerk said in a wavering voice said he apologised "without qualification" for apartheid.

For some it was an apology that came too late.

News24 asked some contributors to reflect on his legacy.

Author and former editor of Business Day, Songezo Zibi writes that despite his personal dislike of the former president and what he represented, de Klerk chose not to take destructive courses, even though he could have. You can read Zibi's piece below.

Adam Habib, director of SOAS university in London, writes that even people who have much to answer for can undertake great deeds, while the former executive director of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Theuns Eloff writes that while many will remember De Klerk as the last apartheid president, he should be remembered for his contribution to South Africa's current Constitution.

Finally, former TRC commissioner and human rights lawyer, Yasmin Sooka touches on all the unsolved cases that occurred during apartheid that De Klerk could have helped in shedding light on to bring some closure to the families involved, but did not.

