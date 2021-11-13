5h ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Songezo Zibi, Adam Habib, Theuns Eloff, Yasmin Sooka on the complicated legacy of FW de Klerk

accreditation
Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Graphic: Rudi Louw)
(Graphic: Rudi Louw)

Frederik Willem de Klerk was a man of many seasons and many complexities. Above all he was a polarising figure. 

As the son of a National Party minister and senator and nephew of hardline Prime Minister JG Strijdom, few expected that De Klerk would be the one to get negotiations rolling to end apartheid. This alone should have secured his legacy. 

However, it was De Klerk himself, who did not do himself any favours.

He was a reluctant participant in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He never stepped forwarded and told the families of the victims of apartheid what had happened to their loved ones under his watch.

During the course of hundreds of interviews, De Klerk never indicated that process of dismantling apartheid, which he helped initiate, was borne from a moralistic or ethical conviction.

In 2020, he caused an uproar by denying that the system of racial suppression was a "crime against humanity".

His remarks were later retracted. 

On Thursday, following his death, a video was released in which the visibly frail De Klerk said in a wavering voice said he apologised "without qualification" for apartheid.

For some it was an apology that came too late.

News24 asked some contributors to reflect on his legacy. 

Author and former editor of Business Day, Songezo Zibi writes that despite his personal dislike of the former president and what he represented, de Klerk chose not to take destructive courses, even though he could have. You can read Zibi's piece below. 

Adam Habib, director of SOAS university in London, writes that even people who have much to answer for can undertake great deeds, while the former executive director of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Theuns Eloff writes that while many will remember De Klerk as the last apartheid president, he should be remembered for his contribution to South Africa's current Constitution.

Finally, former TRC commissioner and human rights lawyer, Yasmin Sooka touches on all the unsolved cases that occurred during apartheid that De Klerk could have helped in shedding light on to bring some closure to the families involved, but did not. 

FW de Klerk's death offers a new chapter to a still divided nation

FW de Klerk's death offers South Africa the chance to decide what kind of society it wants to be going forwarded - a country that is deeply divided or one which works together, writes Songezo Zibi. 

In a single act, FW de Klerk did more for humanity than most people do in a lifetime

Adam Habib writes that FW de Klerk's death should not be celebrated as part of our commitment to victims of apartheid, but rather that this moment should form part of an affirmation of positive acts that build a common humanity.

FW de Klerk was not merely the last apartheid president

Theuns Eloff writes that FW de Klerk should not be just labelled as the last apartheid president. He writes that De Kerk should also be remembered as the president who destroyed apartheid forever, dismantled all the main apartheid laws, and led the country into negotiating a peaceful settlement.

FW de Klerk failed to stand up for S.Africans in pursuit of reconciliation and truth

FW de Klerk's passing is a lost opportunity to disclose the truth about our heinous past, writes Yasmin Sooka. She breaks down several cases where answers are still required.

You can read more reflections on FW de Klerk's legacy here. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fw de klerkreflections on fw de klerkapartheid
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
14% - 127 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
62% - 561 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
19% - 171 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 48 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,864.57
0.0%
Silver
25.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,110.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,086.28
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo