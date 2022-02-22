1h ago

ANALYSIS | Kathryn Rawson: The Khoisan - perpetually fighting for independence

Kathryn Rawson
Images taken of the River Club precinct in Observatory, Cape Town, in January 2022. Redevelopment of the precinct is underway but applicants from the Liesbeek Action Campaign have filed for an urgent interdict to halt the construction project which was heard in the Western Cape High Court.
News24/Amy Gibbings

Kathryn Rawson reflects on the history of the Khoikhoi and San, who have been battling over the redevelopment of the River Club site for Amazon's new headquarters in Africa.

Recent protest action against the proposed development at the River Club in Observatory in Cape Town, believed to be on a sacred and historically significant site to the Khoisan, has brought into question the little known history of the Khoikhoi and San in South Africa.

The Khoikhoi and the San, often broadly referred to as the Khoisan, were among the first groups in the Cape Colony to face the brunt of a stringent pass-system, much like that implemented almost 150 years later apartheid South Africa.

Loss of independence 

The labour legislation in question was the 'Hottentot Proclamation' or 'Caledon Code' of 1809. The series of pass laws stripped the Khoisan of their independence and forced them to a life of labour under often extreme conditions on colonial farms. 

By the start of the nineteenth century, most Khoisan in the south-western Cape had lost most of their land and livestock to encroaching Dutch farmers and the exploitative cattle trade.

Their livelihoods were increasingly under threat, and those who did not flee the colony lost much of their independence. The Khoisan, however were legally a free people.

The Caledon Code of 1809 did much to threaten their freedom and exasperate their already vulnerable position. The Code specified that all Khoisan were to have a fixed place of abode. They were to be in the employment of colonists and those found to be travelling within the districts were to carry a pass, authorised by their employer or local magistrate, which accounted for their movements. The Khoisan were ultimately forced into servitude.

Khoisan labour was different to that of slave labour.

Slave-owners purchased slaves and thus were deemed an asset or property. Khoisan on the other hand were employed, most often as farmhands or herders, and commonly compensated with food, clothes and feeble wages. 

Prior to the Caledon Code, many Khoisan had little option but to join the colonial labour force. Colonists had disrupted their traditional pastoral lifestyle and migratory patterns. 

The Caledon Code merely formalised and accelerated an existing process of Khoisansubjugation. The Caledon Code was, however, a paradoxical policy.

Introduction of the pass system

While on the one hand, it immobilised Khoisan in the colony through the introduction of the pass system, on the other, it saw their protection against mistreatment in the workplace. Much like slaves, Khoisan labourers faced severe labour conditions. Wages were withheld, conditions were inhumane and many were beaten or even killed.

The Caledon Code offered them a degree of protection. It introduced a series of Circuit Courts in 1811 with the sole purpose of allowing Khoisan to lodge complaints against their employers. 

The 'Black Circuit' of 1812 was the most punitive. It saw over a thousand witnesses of all races give testimony and prosecuted fifteen white men and two white women for the murder of Khoisan in their service. The events catalysed an uproar within the colony.

Many were found guilty of violence, and the courts handed down sentences in favour of several Khoisan. A few examples of these are found in the records: 19 cases for the recovery of wages, two cases of illegal detention of children and five cases of the illegal detention of cattle. However, what is disheartening is that most guilty parties were acquitted, cases postponed, and loopholes capitalised on. 

These courts were far from neutral spaces, but they were, for the time at least, pioneering. Some employers were called to account for their actions, and many were punished in consequence. Others were merely scolded and sent on their way. 

Despite its ameliorative clauses, the Caledon Code faced much criticism at the time. The missionaries of the London Missionary Society were perhaps its most prominent critic. Some went as far as to claim that it reduced the Khoisan to a state of 'universal and wretched slavery'.

'Treated worse than slaves'

The prominent missionary superintendent at the Cape, Dr John Philip, argued that the Khoisan were treated worse than slaves at the Cape. He believed this was because, unlike slaves, Khoisan were not viewed as property and were thus dispensable and more vulnerable to abuse. This comparison is a dangerous one, and it is far more beneficial to consider the state of Khoisan labour at the Cape for its unique properties.

Others praised the Caledon Code, deeming it as ground-breaking for the time and a necessary step in advancing the social status of Khoisan. The legislation did certainly reduce cases of brutal abuse at the hands of colonists but it simultaneously subjugated the Khoisan and stripped them of the last their last fragment of independence. 

- Kathryn Rawson, is a PhD Candidate Historical Studies University of Cape Town.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

