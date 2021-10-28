ANALYSIS | Lucky Mathebula: Local govt officials don't need knowledge, they need 'up-skilling'

The anti-corruption and anti-state capture theme has hollowed out the substantive issues of local government where few are debating water sector restructuring and the electricity distribution function of local government, writes Lucky Mathebula.

"Our decision was premised on efficiency, cost-containment, cooperative governance and strategic alignment…this is the start of a wider process of arresting the decline in State capacity and restructuring our model of service delivery so that it best serves the citizens of our country. We will be adopting a district-based approach – focusing on the 44 districts and eight metros (52 municipal district jurisdictions) – to speed up service delivery, ensuring that municipalities are properly supported and adequately resourced."



This was in President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address upon receiving a direct mandate from South African citizens to govern the country. Notwithstanding that the mandate was the lowest by any ANC leader, there is some consensus that it was more of an inherited legacy than a reflection on his person as a leader.

His diagnosis that service delivery challenges facing society as an outcome poor integration of intergovernmental efforts should have defined the ANC's manifesto for its local government elections contests.

Stable democracies are indeed a result of their local government systems. Citizens experience government first in their homes through running water, lights that are on, sewerage that goes where it is directed, rubbish collection, maintained municipal roads, lately free Wi-Fi zones, and so on. These services all happen through local government and at designated spaces. For any investor who comes to invest in South Africa to create jobs, these basic services are guaranteed for him/her.

Collapsing sovereign state

The questions that loom high in voters' minds are to what extent has our local government system secured these basic delivery issues. If there are gaps, which the Auditor-General reports on municipal performance confirm there are, what interventions, if any, should be made to turn the tide and reverse the emerging of local state fragility, a sure indicator that the sovereign state might be collapsing? There is anecdotal evidence that since 2000 there has been great investments made in the 'capacitation of elected and appointed municipal officials', yet AG reports on local government refute the return on such investments.

In response, and committing the sixth administration, Ramaphosa announced the district development model (DDM), an approach that simply seeks to converge intergovernmental relations practice, integrated development planning practice, and national fiscal frameworks into a district spatial development plan.

Plausible as it is, the DDM has thus far been unable to answer questions of how spatial the country's budget policy is, how spatial are the investment intents of the private sector, and how spatial is the political economy of South Africa to deal with 'silo planning' that Ramaphosa has declared an enemy of the sixth administration.

Compounding this challenge would be the appetite of a centrist national executive authority system to submit to the authority of a district spatial plan as they pursue national development priorities. This appetite is also required of the provincial executive authority centre, private capital interests, and civil society imaginations of what is in the interest of the 'people'.

These aspects of local government are not only absent in the manifestos of political coalitions and parties contesting to govern the many jurisdictions on offer but grossly absent even in the discourse about what these elections should be about that will have a material impact on society.

Clearly, the anti-corruption and anti-state capture theme has hollowed out the substantive issues of local government where few are debating water sector restructuring that grabs away the water authority status of local government without legislative amendments, as the electricity distribution function of local government has left municipalities in a sophisticated manner.

Policy challenges

How should a post-election local government system deal with these vexing policy etched challenges to ensure that it meets its constitutional obligations as a local sphere of government?

Beyond providing services to the community, providing democratic and accountable government, promoting social and economic development, promoting safe and healthy environments, and encouraging community engagement in activities, the local state should be institutionally capacitated to have set capabilities with which government could be seen to be present.

Previous interventions to create a capable state cannot be faulted for having been more about pushing knowledge into the system than skill and attribute creating. It is a fact that elected, and appointed officials know about government more than knowing how to govern.

The public power that makes most of the 'organs of state' has been less utilised to extents where 'civil society' coalitions have usurped the discretionary power of 'organs of state' to act according to laws that empower them to effect government and changes to lead society.

Capabilities of local government

The National Development Plan's vision of a capable state has thus far been presented as something existing in a future, yet the systems that are in place require the attunement of capacity building intervention to be about how to govern and leave the 'intellectualism' that has made capacity building to be about knowing about government. This would, of course, raise the questions of the extent to which work procedures have been devised to chunk down the policies on how to advance South African local government. Local government elected, and appointed officials should thus have a demonstrable democracy and accountability provision capability, government capability, service delivery focus capability, and social and economic development capability.

Institutions that are charged with capacity, or rather competence development, in the sector, should be contracted on the strength of the demonstrable capability to upskill and not 'up knowledge' officials. Mundane skills such as understanding the councillors' budget, records management for officials, and others should be prioritised. Working together with multilateral bodies such as the UN Development Programme best practice on how to upskill could be drawn for democracies that have less challenges in this area.

Central to the 'coal face of delivery' role of local government is the 'developmental and distributional demands' of building better communities.

To this effect, the new 'administrations of local government' will have to deal with:

The impact of urbanisation and its adjunct of rural depopulation,

The interaction of employment locations,

The role of land and property values in the engineering of social cohesion and forced integration of otherwise institutional separated communities,

The permutations of labour availability and human settlements,

Human mobility systems and the local rapid transit systems as part of a national transportation grid, and

The efficiency of service delivery interventions by all organs of state, including state-owned entities as well as independent service producers that grew out of the restructuring of 'network industries policy' of the national sixth administration.

- Dr FM Lucky Mathebula, is founder CEO of the Thinc Foundation, a not-for-profit Public Policy Research, Analysis and Engagement Organisation based in Tshwane, Republic of South Africa.

